Leeds United vs Ipswich Town live: First-half goal and score updates as Whites race into 2-0 lead
Leeds United host Ipswich Town in this afternoon's top-of-the-table clash at Elland Road which could see the Whites close the gap on the Tractor Boys to seven points, or see Kieran McKenna's side go thirteen clear.
Promotion six-pointers don't come much bigger than this. Leeds know only three points will do this afternoon, otherwise the task of catching Ipswich and Leicester City with half of the season remaining will feel almost insurmountable.
United come into this one on the back of a pair of disappointing results, but remain unbeaten at Elland Road this term. In addition, Leeds have already beaten Ipswich this season, courtesy of the 4-3 scoreline at Portman Road back in August.
Daniel Farke rallied the troops on Thursday during his pre-match press conference, declaring his love for the club, its fans and what it means to be Leeds United. The German has won this division twice before and is remaining calm despite the existing ten-point gap to the automatic promotion spots.
He will be without Jamie Shackleton and Sam Byram this afternoon, who miss out with glute and hamstring injuries, respectively. Junior Firpo and Ian Poveda are expected to return to the matchday squad, however.
Build-up, team news, goal and score updates here throughout the afternoon. Kick-off is at 12:30pm.
Leeds United vs Ipswich Town LIVE
Yellow
34' James booked for going through the back of Davis who was galloping down the left. Rodon with a bit of a hospital pass putting him in that position in the first place.
2-0
Nothing like it
Yellow
29' Harry Clarke in all sorts of bother against Summerville, handles the ball as it's coming through to him but still miscontrols and has to clear into the stand.
CLOSE
27' Ipswich respond immediately as Chaplin's rocket from the edge of the box rattles Meslier's post.
GOOOOOOOOALLLLLLLLLLLL 2-0 DAVIS OWN GOAL
26' Another excellent move & it comes from Archie Gray hemmed into the corner, working his way out of trouble up the line. James clips to Rutter who holds off Tuanzebe, Kamara plays to Summerville who speeds down the left and his cross is diverted in by the ex-Leeds full-back.
Fortunate
23' Broadhead fires at Meslier's goal after Ampadu halves Chaplin just outside the penalty area. Advantage was played and the Leeds midfielder lucky to get away without a card. Broadhead's attempt wide of the post.
At it
21' Dan James with a couple of teasing deliveries from the right in as many minutes. Rutter with a lovely win in the middle of Leeds' half, before setting the winger free with a daisy-cutter. Leeds are at it.
Here's the goal
Wasteful, but lovely play
14' Leif Davis overcommits down the left and Leeds play out with some beautiful one-touch stuff. Rodon to James to Ampadu to Piroe who deftly cushions it back into James' path. Winger on his way & eventually gets a shot off from a narrow angle. Wide.