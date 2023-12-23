Leeds United host Ipswich Town in this afternoon's top-of-the-table clash at Elland Road which could see the Whites close the gap on the Tractor Boys to seven points, or see Kieran McKenna's side go thirteen clear.

Promotion six-pointers don't come much bigger than this. Leeds know only three points will do this afternoon, otherwise the task of catching Ipswich and Leicester City with half of the season remaining will feel almost insurmountable.

United come into this one on the back of a pair of disappointing results, but remain unbeaten at Elland Road this term. In addition, Leeds have already beaten Ipswich this season, courtesy of the 4-3 scoreline at Portman Road back in August.

Daniel Farke rallied the troops on Thursday during his pre-match press conference, declaring his love for the club, its fans and what it means to be Leeds United. The German has won this division twice before and is remaining calm despite the existing ten-point gap to the automatic promotion spots.

He will be without Jamie Shackleton and Sam Byram this afternoon, who miss out with glute and hamstring injuries, respectively. Junior Firpo and Ian Poveda are expected to return to the matchday squad, however.