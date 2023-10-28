Leeds United vs Huddersfield Town live: Summerville stars again with two goals, score updates from Elland Road
Leeds United welcome Championship and Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield to Elland Road this afternoon as the Whites hope to bounce back from their midweek defeat to Stoke City. The turnaround between Wednesday night’s fixture and today’s lunchtime kick-off is a short one, with Daniel Farke awaiting good news on the availability of left-back Sam Byram who he confirmed during his press conference yesterday would need assessed.
The Whites boss did confirm, however, that the 20 players involved in the matchday squad in the Potteries, more or less, would be available to him for selection today. Terriers boss Darren Moore, meanwhile, is still in search of his first win as the new Huddersfield manager having replaced Neil Warnock earlier this month.
Leeds go into this one third in the Championship table, although anything less than three points could see them slip further down the division’s standings. Huddersfield sit 21st after a difficult run of recent form. Kick-off is at 12:30pm.
Leeds United 4-1 Huddersfield Town LIVE
Key Events
- Dan James at the double
- Summerville finds the net, twice
Into stoppages
90’ Four minutes added.
Bamford, du du du du
87’ Bamford gets round his man well and crosses for Anthony who can’t quite connect as he arrives into the box.
Not as lively
84’ Game petering out now. Huddersfield probably delighted with a three-goal deficit.
Leeds subs
79’ Bamford and Anthony on; James and Rutter off.
Still time for a fifth
75’ Jaidon Anthony and Patrick Bamford the next pair to come on for Leeds as Dan James wins a corner.
GOAL. Helik gets one back 4-1
70’ Sorba Thomas rifles one at Meslier which bounces back off the ‘keeper’s chest. Shackleton playing the Terriers’ centre-back onside and he slots in.
Recovered well
65’ Cooper beaten for pace by Burgzorg but recovers well with a well-timed challenge in the box. Huddersfield skipper Hogg berates his attacker for not pulling the trigger.
Leeds sub
63’ Rodon on the turf receiving treatment. Now being replaced by Cooper. Good shift from him today, not a lot of defending today but what he did do was faultless.
He’ll be wanting to get in on the act
61’ Piroe arrives into the second half. Shoots low just wide of the post. ‘Keeper wasn’t getting there if it was on target.
Leeds subs
59’ Summerville and Byram off. Gnonto and Ayling on.