Leeds United vs Huddersfield Town live: James and Summerville return, goal and score updates from Elland Road
Leeds United welcome Championship and Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield to Elland Road this afternoon as the Whites hope to bounce back from their midweek defeat to Stoke City. The turnaround between Wednesday night’s fixture and today’s lunchtime kick-off is a short one, with Daniel Farke awaiting good news on the availability of left-back Sam Byram who he confirmed during his press conference yesterday would need assessed.
The Whites boss did confirm, however, that the 20 players involved in the matchday squad in the Potteries, more or less, would be available to him for selection today. Terriers boss Darren Moore, meanwhile, is still in search of his first win as the new Huddersfield manager having replaced Neil Warnock earlier this month.
Leeds go into this one third in the Championship table, although anything less than three points could see them slip further down the division’s standings. Huddersfield sit 21st after a difficult run of recent form. Kick-off is at 12:30pm.
Leeds United vs Huddersfield Town LIVE
Key Events
- Team news at 11:30
- Kick-off at 12:30
Warm-ups done
Less than 15 minutes ‘til kick-off now. Players back into the changing rooms for a final debrief from their managers.
Huddersfield Town team news
XI: Nicholls, Helik, Hogg, Burgzorg, Diarra, Thomas, Edwards, Harratt, Wiles, Lees, Nakayama
Subs: Maxwell, Edmonds-Green, Pearson, Headley, Hudlin, Jackson, Austerfield, Daley, Iorpenda
Leeds United team news
XI: Meslier, Shackleton, Struijk, Rodon, Byram, Ampadu, Kamara, James, Summerville, Piroe, Georginio
Subs: Darlow, Ayling, Gruev, Cooper, Gray, Anthony, Bamford, Gnonto, Poveda
Summerville shot
Here’s the gaffer
Players in the building
The same 20 players named in the matchday squad as were at Stoke in midweek. Sam Byram is here and appears to have passed his fitness test. Summerville fine, too.
Arrivals soon...
While we await the players’ arrival, board member Pete Lowy has been spotted pulling up at Elland Road. Could be a busy directors box this afternoon if the 49ers chiefs are also in attendance.
A different penalty taker today...
Daniel Farke
Patrick had the chance also to make his last couple of misses forgotten with being there and taking the penalty. Sadly, he missed the chance. Next time a different player will have to overtake the responsibility. It’s as simple as that.
Early team news
No Dallas, no Firpo and no Spence today, but the rest are all available according to Farke.
Sam Byram is the subject of a late fitness test.
Crysencio Summerville is also available despite Farke’s revelation that the Dutchman is playing with shoulder strapping and occasionally with the aid of painkillers.
Morrie Eisenberg
Leeds announced the appointment of their new chief operating officer this week as the club’s restructure off the pitch continues.