Leeds United vs Cardiff City live: First half updates in FA Cup as Gnonto nets early stunner

Leeds United host Cardiff City at Elland Road this evening in their FA Cup Third Round Replay as the two sides battle it out to reach the next stage of the competition

By Joe Donnohue
3 hours ago
Updated 18th Jan 2023, 7:48pm

Cardiff will be without first-team head coach Mark Hudson this time around, after the former central defender parted company with the Bluebirds following a 1-1 draw against Wigan Athletic last weekend. Jesse Marsch will instead shake hands with caretaker boss Dean Whitehead before kick-off, who will look to earn a shock result over the Premier League side in his bid to convince Cardiff’s board of directors he deserves a permanent stint in the job.

Leeds are unable to call on new £30 million striker Georginio Rutter this evening, as the Frenchman was not registered for the initial fixture at the Cardiff City Stadium. However, Marsch did allude to the fact Luis Sinisterra may be able to play some part in Wednesday night’s cup clash, having spent the best part of two months on the sidelines with a foot injury.

Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw, Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville are Leeds’ confirmed absentees, while club captain Liam Cooper is set to miss out also with a knee injury picked up in training during the week. This means January addition Max Wober could come into the starting line-up for the first time, having been introduced from the bench in Leeds’ two previous fixtures.

Leeds host Cardiff at Elland Road in their FA Cup Third Round Replay tonight (Pic: Getty)

Live match updates, team news, build-up and analysis throughout the evening here. Kick-off is at 7:45pm.

Leeds United 1-0 Cardiff City LIVE

Stunned

15’ Leeds dominating plenty of the ball in this one, very much on top and good value for the lead. In truth, this journalist is still in a state of shock that a 19-year-old attempted *that* shot after 30 seconds - and pulled it off. Sensational.

Rodrigo works some shooting room on the left-hand side of the penalty area and fires over the top.

Loving it

Gnonto goal

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOALLLLLL GNONTO 1-0

KICK-OFF

1’ Underway at Elland Road

Farewell

Klichy

Kick-off countdown

Not long to go now. Kick-off is in ten minutes.

Cardiff camp

Following the 2-2 draw earlier this month, midfielder Sheyi Ojo said his teammates had ‘nothing to fear’ arriving at Elland Road for tonight’s replay.

Read what he had to say here.

The stage is set

