Leeds United will make the journey to Ashton Gate on Saturday as they look to keep the pressure on those at the top of the Championship table. The Whites climbed up to second in the table after their midweek win over Watford but Burnley’s draw with Hull City on Wednesday was enough to slide the Whites back down into third ahead of the weekend.

Leeds are now unbeaten in their last six fixtures and a win over Bristol City will keep their promotion push ticking over nicely. As things stand, Daniel Farke’s side are just three points adrift of league leaders Sunderland, who face new boys Oxford United this weekend.

We’ve rounded up the latest injury and absence updates for Leeds and Bristol City. The Whites have some existing injury problems and a recent blow to Largie Ramazani, who came off against Watford with a ‘rolled ankle’. Farke will also be without Junior Firpo as he sees out his one-match suspension after picking up his fifth booking of the season. Take a look below at the latest news for both Championship sides.

Out: Ayman Benarous (Bristol City) Benarous is a long-term absentee for Bristol City and has not featured for the club since 2022 as he continues to battle with his fitness.

Out: Cameron Pring (Bristol City) Pring will be out for a number of weeks after undergoing surgery for a complex lower leg laceration.

Out: Rob Dickie (Bristol City) Dickie is currently out with a hamstring injury and is expected to return either late this month or early in December.

Doubt: Rob Atkinson (Bristol City) Atkinson has been a long-term absentee but made an U21 appearance earlier this month and is expected to make a senior return. When that will be is unclear, though.

Out: Ilia Gruev (Leeds United) The midfielder is still recovering from knee surgery and is expected to be out for months rather than weeks at this point.