Daniel Farke's men ended 2023 with back-to-back defeats against Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion but will be looking to bounce back in their first game of 2024 with victory over Wayne Rooney's Birmingham.

The Blues have won just two of their last 14 matches with the former England striker under increasing pressure to turn the club's fortunes around. Given Leeds' unbeaten home form this season, that will be no easy task, especially with Farke and Leeds keen to put an end to their own difficulties.