Leeds United visitors Nottingham Forest facing late check on trio but key midfielder ruled out
Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper will take a late check on a trio of injuries ahead of Tuesday night’s clash at Leeds United for which a midfielder has been ruled out.
Serge Aurier, Gustavo Scarpa and Andre Ayew were all missing from the matchday squad for Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to Wolves due to injuries and Cooper has revealed that all three will be assessed ahead of Forest’s trip to Elland Road. Cooper, though, has also revealed that midfielder Ryan Yates will definitely miss the Whites clash due to a shoulder injury.
Speaking firstly about Aurier at his pre-match press conference, Cooper said: “Serge is still recovering. We’ll give him every chance of being available but we still haven’t decided.
“We are as we were before Wolves. A couple of lads have obviously returned and it was great to get them back on the pitch. Yatesy won’t be available with his shoulder injury, the other guys we haven’t ruled in or out yet. It's still a mixed bag in terms of availability.”
Scott McKenna is coming to the end of his initial six-week injury lay-off, but remains unlikely to feature at Elland Road. Willy Boly, Omar Richards, Chris Wood and Giulian Biancone are all ruled out for the remainder of the season with Dean Henderson also out as he continues his rehabilitation from injury.