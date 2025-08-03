Leeds United send message to European side ahead of club's Premier League return
Leeds United have issued a warm post-match message to Saturday’s pre-season friendly visitors Villarreal as both sides count down to their 2025-26 league campaigns.
After friendlies against Manchester United and behind-closed-doors affairs against SC Verl and SC Paderborn, Villareal made the trip to West Yorkshire to provide a tough fourth pre-season test of the summer for Daniel Farke’s Whites.
Both teams begin their league campaigns in two weekends’ time although Villarreal are also heading for this Champions League having finished the 2024-25 LaLiga season in a fine fifth place.
After a goalless first half in Saturday’s fixture, the team known as ‘The Yellow Submarine’ went ahead through Etta Eyong but Leeds levelled just five minutes later through Joel Piroe and his strike ultimately sealed a 1-1 draw.
Players from both teams embraced
Players from both sides then embraced after the full-time whistle after a good-natured contest, following which Leeds issued a message of thanks and best wishes to their Spanish counterparts.
