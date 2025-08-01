Leeds United are now just two weeks away from their Premier League return.

Leeds United have received fresh big backing ahead of the club’s Premier League return with a strong Whites call made.

Leeds are just two weeks away from beginning life back in the country’s top flight and Daniel Farke’s side will take in their penultimate pre-season friendly on Saturday afternoon with the visit of La Liga outfit Villarreal.

The club known as The Yellow Submarine finished last season’s La Liga campaign in fifth place, qualifying themselves for the Champions League.

The bookmakers, though, have issued big backing to Farke’s Whites in making them favourites to beat Villarreal in Saturday afternoon’s 3pm kick-off whilst also rating Leeds as the most likely newly-promoted team to stay up.

Despite Villarreal’s impressive 2024-25 campaign, some bookmakers have Leeds as short as 6-5 for Saturday’s friendly although the Whites can be backed at 11-8 in a market somewhat dividing opinion. Villarreal, meanwhile, are a best-priced 31-20 whilst the draw is on offer at 10-3.