By Lee Sobot

Published 3rd Aug 2025, 14:23 BST
Villarreal have sent a reply to Leeds United after Saturday’s pre-season friendly at Elland Road.

La Liga side Villarreal have expressed their Leeds United wishes with a declaration on their Elland Road experience in Saturday’s pre-season friendly.

Leeds and Villarreal are both now two weeks away from starting their new top-flight campaigns in England and Spain respectively and the two teams locked horns in West Yorkshire at the weekend in a game that presented United’s fourth summer friendly.

Having finished last season’s La Liga campaign in fifth place, Villarreal are also heading for the Champions League and the team known as The Yellow Submarine went ahead with 62 minutes on the clock through an Etta Eyong header.

Leeds, though, hit back to equalise just five minutes later through Joel Piroe whose strike sealed a 1-1 draw in front of a huge crowd of over 35,000 people inside Elland Road.

A warm message from Leeds to start with

A competitive but good natured contest was followed by players from both teams embracing after the full-time whistle and later a warm message from Leeds to their Spanish counterparts.

Following the friendly, Leeds took to the club’s official X page to send a warm message of thanks which read: “Thank you to Villarreal for today’s game, wishing your players, staff and fans all the best for the 2025/26 season!”

The Spanish club were quick to respond as their sent a reply hailing a “great time” at Elland Road as they wished the Whites the best for the club’s Premier League return.

Replying on their club’s official X account, Villarreal wrote: ”Thank you! We had a great time at Elland Road. Good luck to you for the upcoming season too!”

