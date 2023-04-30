Fifth-bottom Leeds are just one point above the division’s drop zone but Javi Gracia’s side are close to being favourites for this afternoon’s clash at 15th-placed Bournemouth. The Cherries have won three of their last four and Gary O’Neil’s in-form side are marginally preferred to Leeds at a best-priced 8-5. But there is precious little in it with Leeds as short as 6-4 with some firms and no bigger than 7-4 all round.

The draw is on offer at 13-5 and the longer term forecast is bright for United in their quest to avoid the drop, just. Gracia’s side are still fourth favourites to go down with Southampton, Everton and Nottingham Forest predicted for relegation by the bookmakers.

The Saints are considered as good as down at 1-25 but there’s not a huge amount between Everton (4-7), Forest (8-13), Leeds (6-5) and Leicester City (9-4). The oddsmakers think it’s a clear case of three from five – or two from four on the assumption that Southampton have already gone as West Ham United are next in the market but at 28-1. Bournemouth are 66-1 to go down and Wolves 250s despite yesterday’s 6-0 drubbing at Brighton.

FAVOURITE: Leeds United forward Rodrigo, to score first in today's Premier League crunch clash at Bournemouth. Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images.

Despite Leeds not being favourites to beat Bournemouth, albeit only just, United forward Rodrigo is a fairly solid market leader to score first at 11-2 today. Cherries duo Kieffer Moore and Dominic Solanke are next at 7s, followed by Whites no 9 Patrick Bamford at 15-2. Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo is then 8s.