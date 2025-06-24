A former Leeds United employee often accused of courting controversy at Elland Road is hotly tipped to land a new role in Spain.

Former Leeds director of football Victor Orta is returning to where it all began for him in the world of professional football.

The Spaniard was removed from his post as Sevilla sporting director last season after a less-than-popular two-year stint. It followed his lengthier spell as Leeds' transfers chief which saw plenty of ups and downs as the Whites secured promotion back to the Premier League for the first time in 16 years under Marcelo Bielsa, but ended with the team returning to the Championship.

Orta departed Elland Road under a cloud in 2023, shortly before Leeds' relegation was confirmed. His subsequent role at Sevilla saw him the subject of fan protests as the team's underperformance on the pitch and perceived unsatisfactory squad building off it contributed to his eventual dismissal.

Ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, Orta is expected to be back in the sporting director hotseat at Real Valladolid, where he initially began his career as a football executive.

Orta was in the same position 20 years ago, whilst still in his youth, and now various reports in Spain, including those close to his Sevilla base, claim he is bound to return in the same capacity.

The ex-Leeds man will be tasked with helping Valladolid bounce back into LaLiga after the team were relegated last season in 20th place.

Valladolid's president is a familiar face, too; none other than former Brazil international, FIFA World Cup and European football legend Ronaldo.

The former Real Madrid striker bought 51 per cent of the club, situated two hours north of the capital city, in 2018 and has since increased his stake to 82 per cent, installing himself as club president.

Orta Leeds recap

Orta was a controversial figure at Leeds, clashing with supporters in viral video clips captured in front of the director's box, and cupping his ear to away fans' chants aimed at the board whilst Leeds toiled at Goodison Park. His transfer record did allow Leeds to sign the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Pascal Struijk and Raphinha for what have proven to be bargain fees, although there were other deals which Orta was criticised for.

Valladolid have yo-yoed between the top two divisions in Spain for each of the last five seasons, spending three in LaLiga and two in Segunda Division.