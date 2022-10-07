Leeds United’s future appears to be heading in the direction of majority ownership under 49ers Enterprises.

It was revealed earlier this year that chairman Andrea Radrizzani had reportedly struck a deal with the American group to acquire a controlling stake in the club by January 2024.

49ers Enterprises currently own 44 per cent of Leeds United, having gradually scaled up their investment in the past couple of seasons, however the club’s current ownership hierarchy insist they remain focused on their running of the club.

SANTA CLARA, CA - MAY 22: Paraag Marathe of the San Francisco 49ers addresses the audience during an ESPN leadership dinner at Levi's Stadium on May 22, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Speaking to the BBC’s ‘Sports Desk’ podcast, Leeds vice chairman and 49ers chief Paraag Marathe has tentatively discussed his plans for the future, in particular his vision for Elland Road.

"I'll be honest with you the main thing is to protect the magic and electricity that is in Elland Road,” he said. “The answer then is [it] probably means that it's more of a stadium expansion than a new stadium because I don't want to take away from that.”

“Players from the other 19 [Premier League] clubs, if they are going to list the three worst places that they want to play on the road for an away match, Elland Road is probably one, two or three for them. I don't want to take that away,” Marathe said.

Marathe’s statement clearly indicates the 49ers do not envisage a move away from the club’s historic ground.

The American group do boast considerable capital to renovate and modernise the stadium which has been home to Leeds United since the club’s formation in 1919.