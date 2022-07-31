The midfielder was on the bench for the Whites' 6-2 friendly win over Cagliari at Elland Road on Sunday night, but Marsch gave all 11 of the starting players a full 90 minutes.

After the game Klich was put through his paces by fitness coach Pierre Barrieu alongside Ian Poveda and Helder Costa, who are both expected to leave the club before the transfer window closes.

Leeds will listen to loan offers for Poveda that include a view to a permanent move, while Costa's time as a Whites player is anticipated to come to an end.

Klich, however, was part of the squad that travelled to Australia and came off the bench in all three games against Brisbane Roar, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

The arrival of midfielders Brenden Aaronson, Marc Roca, Tyler Adams, Darko Gyabi, the emergence of 16-year-old Archie Gray and the imminent return from injury of Adam Forshaw gives Marsch plenty of options in the middle of the park.

The head coach was unable to offer definitive answers on what the future holds for the Polish international, or Poveda and Costa.

"I think they've done a really good job with the uncertainty of the situation, really working hardin pre-season and being part of the group, and then I don't know, we'll see how that moves forward," he said.

UNCERTAIN FUTURE - Jesse Marsch says he doesn't yet know what the future holds for Mateusz Klich at Leeds United, with the World Cup likely prominent in the midfielder's thoughts. Pic: Getty

The American suspects that Klich has the World Cup, and therefore match minutes, on his mind.

"I don't know yet," he said when pressed on Klich's status at the club.

"Listen, I really like Mateusz and his mentality has been great. He understandably really wants to go to the World Cup, which, you know, all of our guys are trying to figure out how it all fits and it's an important four or five months for a lot of players.