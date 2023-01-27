Leeds United are edging closer to completing a deal for Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzo. The USA international has emerged as a target for the Whites in recent days, with positive talks having already taken place between the club and his representatives.

It is understood that personal terms have been agreed, with Sky Italia suggesting that a bid of around £24.6 million has been submitted to the Serie A giants. Initially, it was claimed that Juve would hold out for closer to £30.8 million for the 24-year-old, although reports since would appear to suggest that a compromise has been reached.

An update from Di Marzio states that McKennie is now ‘very close’ to joining Leeds after club chiefs ‘slightly increased their offer’ from £24.6 million to £26.4 million on Thursday evening. While Juve would still prefer to reach an agreement closer to their initial valuation of the ex-Schalke talent, it is claimed that the two clubs could find a meeting point in the coming hours, with a ‘definitive okay’ expected as soon as Friday.

As things stand, Jesse Marsch’s men are facing no significant competition for McKennie - a factor which greatly enhances their chances of completing a deal before next week’s transfer deadline passes. Regardless of immediate developments, Di Marzio suggests that full confirmation of a deal could still take a few days.