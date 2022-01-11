Since its introduction to the Premier League in the 2019/2020, VAR has frustrated football fans by deeming armpits offside and transforming games with soft, or sometimes downright bizarre penalty calls.

Many teething problems with this new mode of officiating have been resolved, but questions over the consistency of rulings remain.

Leeds' FA Cup third round tie with West Ham United sprung fresh controversy as a lengthy VAR review did not overturn Manuel Lanzini's opening goal.

Jarrod Bowen appeared to be offside before stepping into Illan Meslier's path and preventing him from collecting the ball, but Stockley Park approved the Irons' 34th-minute lead.

West Ham's advantage forced Leeds to chase the game and, with Whites players committed forward to an injury-time corner, Bowen doubled the Irons' lead following a fast break by Michail Antonio to seal his team's passage into the fourth round.

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa, though, opted not to speak out against the decision in his post-match press conference.

"It's a decision I prefer to accept what the referee's say, not because I don't have an opinion, I think it's a collaboration us coaches should make, to accept the decisions to the referees even if they jeopardise us," Bielsa said.

"If not we enter terrain where we can't offer what we want to offer, which is good football.

"There is a lot of arguments to say that the position I'm taking is incorrect, I consider them and I revise them but adding and subtracting I think the decision to accept their decisions helps their job and the spectacle.

"There are some conclusions that say the ones that demand the least would seem that it facilitates for the referee in case of doubts that they go towards the one that complains the least.

"I think the argument I'm offering is superior."

Here are 16 occasions when the spectacle of VAR put Whites fans on the edge of their seats: