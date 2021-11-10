Following a season of offside armpits and handball outcries, the Premier League look to have ironed out some of the teething problems that turned many fans against VAR in its early outings.
But no amount of system tweaking will ease the football fan’s eternal sense of injustice. If nothing else, VAR has added a heightened moment of drama to the matchday experience as supporters wait with bated breath to hear the fate of their beloved team.
Here are 15 occasions when VAR put Whites fans on the edge of their seats:
1. Klich concedes penalty for Maddison foul, November 2020
Mateusz Klich made a bad afternoon worse when, at 3-1 down at home to Leicester City, the Pole felled James Maddison right on the edge of the area. Though he first waved it away, referee Andre Marriner gave the spot-kick following a pitchside monitor consultation, and Youri Tielemans converted to make it four.
Photo: Peter Powell
2. Penalty for Llorente foul cancelled, February 2021
When Southampton midfielder Nathan Tella fell in the box, it looked like Diego Llorente was the man responsible before VAR adjudged that Tella had tripped himself over the Spaniard’s legs.
Photo: Gareth Copley
3. Cooper holds Calvert-Lewin, August 2021
Half an hour into fans’ return to Elland Road, Liam Cooper gave supporters something to shout about by holding Toffees’ striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin from getting onto the end of a cross at the back post. Referee Darren England consulted his pitchside monitor and gave Everton a penalty, which Calvert-Lewin converted.
Photo: Jan Kruger
4. Klich retakes penalty against West Ham, December 2020
Mateusz Klich appeared to have passed up a golden opportunity to put his side ahead when Łukasz Fabiański saved his spot-kick six minutes into the match, but VAR adjudged that the keeper had come off his line too soon. Klich scored the retake, though Leeds conceded twice to lose the game 2-1.
Photo: Gareth Copley