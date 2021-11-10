4. Klich retakes penalty against West Ham, December 2020

Mateusz Klich appeared to have passed up a golden opportunity to put his side ahead when Łukasz Fabiański saved his spot-kick six minutes into the match, but VAR adjudged that the keeper had come off his line too soon. Klich scored the retake, though Leeds conceded twice to lose the game 2-1.

Photo: Gareth Copley