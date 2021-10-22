Leeds United v Wolves: YEP Jury give their big-match verdict

JACOB STARR

Until Leeds get that next win, the significance of the upcoming match will continue to grow and grow. This weekend will be no different, when Wolves visit Elland Road tomorrow.

Unfortunately for the Whites, Bruno Lage’s men are in good form, winning their previous three following a couple of narrow defeats at the start of the season. The pick of the victories was last time out away at Aston Villa after recovering from 2-0 down to win 3-2. It will be an incredibly tough game for United, that’s for sure.

Most fans expect Raphinha to be back in Leeds United's starting line-up to face Wolves at Elland Road on Saturday. Picture: Bruce Rollinson/JPIMedia.

Raphinha should come back into the line-up after missing the game at St Mary’s, a player we needed badly. I expect Jack Harrison will be the man to make way with Dan James being one of the better players from the last few games.

Wolves did the double over us last season, recording two 1-0 victories despite not necessarily deserving them.

I can’t imagine there being too many goals in this fixture this season either, so let’s hope we don’t suffer the same fate as last campaign.

Prediction: Leeds United 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.

Should Raphinha return to Leeds United's starting line-up to face Wolves at Elland Road tomorrow, Jack Harrison is the player many feel will have to make way for the Brazilian. Picture: Bruce Rollinson/JPIMedia.

DAVID WATKINS

It doesn’t get any easier, does it? Wolves are the next test for Leeds and, after the dire display at Southampton, we really need the boost of a rip-roaring, high-energy performance.

Whether that gets us three points or not is another matter as the games against the Black Country outfit showed last season. Sometimes luck is more valuable than form and Wolves had an abundance of it as they somehow stole six points.

Wolves’ start this season under new manager Bruno Lage has been steady and improving; they lost their opening three but arrive at Elland Road on the back of three wins including beating Southampton and Newcastle which we failed to do.

The absence of Kalvin Phillips for the visit to Elland Road of Wolves tomorrow is a cause for concern for Leeds United fans. Picture: Bruce Rollinson/JPIMedia.

Their most-recent victory came at Villa Park and they sit comfortably in mid-table with 12 points, double our current tally.

With Raphinha back but Kalvin Phillips still missing you have to worry that Wolves’ momentum might be too much for a depleted Leeds that has too many players struggling to find their best form.

Prediction: Leeds United 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.

KEITH INGHAM Leeds return to the spiritual home tomorrow to face Wolves a tad bruised, beaten but not downcast.

Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates with teammate Conor Coady after scoring his side's winning goal at Aston Villa on Saturday. Picture: Alex Morton/Getty Images.

It’s been a tough second season with only one win so far and on the back of a performance to forget at Southampton. Wolves are on a three-match winning run, their latest being a superb come-from-behind win at Aston Villa. Villa had gone 2-0 up in the first half but three second-half goals gave Wolves the win – in injury time.

Marcelo Bielsa will be without Luke Ayling, Patrick Bamford, Junior Firpo, Robin Koch and Kalvin Phillips but Raphinha will return.

Rodrigo is still to register a goal after replacing the injured Bamford and it is hoped he can at least get a shot on target tomorrow; Leeds managed only three shots at Southampton and that definitely needs an improvement.

I’m not one to forecast defeats but, with Leeds not at full strength, I think another loss is forthcoming.

And more alarm bells will start to ring. I really hope I’m wrong and they get something out of the game.

Prediction: Leeds United 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Bruno Lage. Picture: Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images.

ANDY RHODES

After a tame, toothless showing on the south coast last week, Leeds return to Elland Road hoping to build on their last result at home.

While the performance against Watford wasn’t perfect, there were definite signs of improvement and positives on which to build. The fluidity we’ve come to expect from Marcelo Bielsa’s side was there in abundance but it is now clear this style hinges on Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips.

If Leeds do show their flair and unpredictability, it may be too much for a Wolves side that has been poorly organised at times this season.

The visitors, though, have improved recently and Leeds’ defence will need to be on form to stop the likes of Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez.

You can’t imagine that United will perform as poorly as they did at Southampton last Saturday; it can’t be much more than a mere blip.

Wolves showed last week that they can overcome a deficit if given the chance.

The aim will be to not give them a sniff.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.

MIKE GILL

After a week of doom and gloom, we could all do with something to raise our spirits.

Let’s hope that United’s worst injury and selection crisis eases before tomorrow.

The success the Whites have enjoyed since the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa is the first taste of caviar that a lot of our younger fans have experienced and none of us wants to go back to slices of stale bread and dripping!

Most fans believe that Marcelo Bielsa will lead us out of the current slump and we will need the noise at Elland Road to last throughout the match.

The players will need all the help that they can get to raise their spirits.

Wolves will present a tough challenge for United tomorrow but every game brings fresh hope.

The Black Country outfit had a poor start to the season until their remarkable fightback against near neighbours Aston Villa last weekend and will be confident.

Nevertheless, I’m still going for a narrow win for the home side.

Prediction: Leeds United 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.

