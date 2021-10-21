Yes, one of the most difficult, perhaps there have been five or six but this one of the most difficult. The complexity of a week prior to a game is evaluated depending on how far away we were in the last game to play to our capabilities and how far away we were from it. In the game like the one in Southampton, the distance between what we were looking for and what we achieved was very far and that was deserved so obviously for me it was a very sad week. But in a parallel way, when errors are made, and I know the errors that we made and I know those errors could have been avoided if I had managed it more efficiently, to have a lot of energy, a lot of strength, a lot of willingness, to avoid for what happened in the last game to happen again and to come back from the situation. The process in the lowering of production is common to many activities. The first thing you can do is to know why and what the thing that you didn’t want to happen, happened. If you discover or focus on the errors it is the first step to correcting them and if you don’t individualise or recognise those errors it is very difficult in any approach. After you take on board these errors to see if you have the resources and the capacities to not commit them again and to put it to the test during the week, the fortitude to avoid repeating. But with this subject, the first step you need to take when you play badly is to avoid playing worse. When you play badly there are always consequences within the game that are produced because you are playing badly so the first thing that a team does when they are in a negative moment is to avoid that the mistakes that you made make you play worse and the second thing that is very important is that every players feels that any error that he makes and that produces negative consequences for the play of the team knows that he is not going to singled out or made responsible for that error but that the group is going to find a solution for that error that was made so you avoid that playing badly makes you play worse and that is the first step to come back to the equilibrium that a team like Leeds has so I take advantage so that you can see that there is no formula but a convincing. The function of a coach is that what he proposes is carried out, as a result the authority, the management is essential but after you can impose these orders or you can convince so I think that any order within a team will last if it does by convincing. The other resource that is very important to be a coach, a manager, is to discard defeat as an option. That is absurd because in football you lose or you win or you draw but if you transmit that defeat is very painful it increases the fortitude to avoid it so for me the defeat is very difficult to tolerate and I try that the players feel in a similar way and I have the hope that that gives us the fortitude and the energy to avoid it. But I want you to remember this that to me has a lot of value. I have just told you how I manage and how I deal with a bad batch of form but look at how there are resources which are totally opposite but also efficient. I had to manage at a club Americas in Mexico and I managed them after an extraordinary coach Leo Beenhakker, a Dutch coach, and to tell you the dimension of what he achieved, with frequency his team would win 8-0, 7-0, 9-0. so I came after him and always when I am at a club where the previous manager was a great manager, I always ask questions about how it was and what makes a manager big is how they manage the bad moments, not how they get to the good moments. The great moments, the players are usually exclusively responsible for them but the bad moments demands some management so I would ask what would Leo do after a bad defeat? Immediately after the game he would tell everybody, the players, the technical staff, everyone that surrounds the team, he would say this game was very bad and from tomorrow onwards we don’t talk about this game again. It is a process that you can use to administer adversity, through forgetting, but my idea is the opposite, that you have to look over the errors so you don’t make them again. I don’t think I am in the right, nor that Beenhakker is, admitting that you should bear in mind more what he says than what I say. What is very clear is that I cannot do what Beenhakker proposes because I feel it in a different way. It’s not that I think, it’s that I feel. If it’s to do with the thinking, my way of thinking and his way of thinking are both valid but what you think when you have to transmit, it becomes a feeling and no one that transmits or convinces can make up what they feel.”