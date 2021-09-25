Key battle - the midfield

Set-pieces will be one key battle and, if the Whites have to go with a makeshift backline again, that may also be where this game could be won or lost, but the midfield has been key all season. Kalvin Phillips, and whoever partners him as Leeds’ numbers eight and 10, will meet his England partner Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek, right. Leeds have to get control, their press needs to function better than it has and they need to attack like they did against Newcastle, but this time take their chances. West Ham have more quality than Newcastle, so a ‘basketball’ game like at St James’ Park would be worrying.

West Ham's key man - Michail Antonio

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HAMMERS KEY MAN: West Ham striker Michail Antonio. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

David Moyes rested his star striker for the Carabao Cup game against Manchester United in order to save him for the trip to Elland Road. Antonio missed the Premier League game against the Red Devils through suspension last week so should be well rested. Leeds will be hoping he’s a little rusty because, having plundered four goals and three assists in the opening four league games, he could be a real problem. Even if he’s not scoring, he’s causing trouble and providing an outlet or creating space for others. A real dangerman but unlike Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin, with a much more able supporting cast.

Graham Smyth's Verdict

This is not quite a copy and paste job from the Newcastle game, because West Ham United are a more difficult side for a variety of reasons, but it is a big game. Even if they don’t win, Leeds need to show they’re competitive and the performance needs to show signs of progression.

A draw would be fine, given the two clubs’ respective starts to the season. I can see it, too, by a 1-1 scoreline.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.