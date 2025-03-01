Leeds United v West Brom live: Updates and analysis from Elland Road, one change
Here, upon landing at LS11, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up followed by in-game updates and analysis before post-match reaction. The 12.30pm kick-off is being broadcast on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.
Leeds United v West Brom live
12.30pm kick-off
As Leeds United face West Brom at Elland Road in a lunchtime kick-off. All the pre-match build-up to come here.
Good morning from a sunny Elland Road!
Another huge chance then
And Leeds keep on taking them, hence their brilliant position at the top of the table. Now, with Burnley in FA Cup action, a chance beckons to kick a huge ten points clear in the automatic promotion spots with a victory against today’s visitors West Brom which would also open up an eight-point gap to second-placed Sheffield United. The Blades are away at QPR today in a 3pm kick-off. Not easy. Burnley visit Cardiff City on Tuesday night. But everything is very much in Leeds United’s hands and the Whites are very strong odds on favourites again today, despite facing a West Brom side sat fifth. They will be no pushovers under Tony Mowbray but you would expect Leeds to get the job done again. Another huge day. 12 games left and Leeds need to ensure it is indeed 12 games left, not 14 or 15 with the dreaded play-offs. Staggering odds of 1-80 with Bet365 for a top two finish tell you all you need to know, although that looks a bit over the top. It’s far from done yet but another win here would be another massive step.
The team news
Ampadu, Wober and Bamford the three men out. It feels like who starts alongside Tanaka in centre midfield is the main team news talking point here. Gruev wasn’t great at Bramall Lane and Rothwell continues to impress. Especially with his set piece and attacking threat, he would by my guess but it could be a close call. The rest surely picks itself. Bogle is on nine yellows. One more and he gets a two-game ban. He has three more games to survive before the threshold increases and that looks a big ask. Arrivals at around 11am and line ups at 11.30am. Finally some sunshine at Elland Road. Ten degrees forecast, hopefully ten points clear in autos by 2.30pm.
Predicted Leeds line up
Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Tanaka, Rothwell; James, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe.
Basking in the early March sun - stage is set
No let up, Ampadu fires Leeds warning
Leeds team transport issue
Leeds very short - the odds
With Grosvenor Sport
Leeds - 1/3
Draw - 19/5
West Brom - 8/1
Arrivals
West Brom players checking out the pitch.
Very good
Arrived!
No changes
To the Leeds matchday squad
Arrivals, captain leading by example
One change
Leeds United v West Brom: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Tanaka, Rothwell; James, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe. #lufc
Leeds subs: Darlow, Byram, Schmidt, Debayo, Gruev, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Gnonto, Joseph. #lufc
Baggies team and bench, some familiar faces
Team sheet
