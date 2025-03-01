Leeds United v West Brom live: Updates and analysis from Elland Road, one change

And Leeds keep on taking them, hence their brilliant position at the top of the table. Now, with Burnley in FA Cup action, a chance beckons to kick a huge ten points clear in the automatic promotion spots with a victory against today’s visitors West Brom which would also open up an eight-point gap to second-placed Sheffield United. The Blades are away at QPR today in a 3pm kick-off. Not easy. Burnley visit Cardiff City on Tuesday night. But everything is very much in Leeds United’s hands and the Whites are very strong odds on favourites again today, despite facing a West Brom side sat fifth. They will be no pushovers under Tony Mowbray but you would expect Leeds to get the job done again. Another huge day. 12 games left and Leeds need to ensure it is indeed 12 games left, not 14 or 15 with the dreaded play-offs. Staggering odds of 1-80 with Bet365 for a top two finish tell you all you need to know, although that looks a bit over the top. It’s far from done yet but another win here would be another massive step.