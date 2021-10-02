Leeds United v Watford team news - one change on Diego Llorente's Whites return

Spanish international centre-back Llorente is back fit having missed United's last three games due to a muscular injury suffered in last month's 3-0 defeat at home to Liverpool.

The Spaniard now comes back into the side to replace Charlie Cresswell and partner captain Liam Cooper at centre back but Jack Harrison has to make do with a place on the bench, as does the returning Pascal Struijk.

Struijk was shown a straight-red card against Liverpool and is now back available having served a three-game ban but only returns to the bench.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winger Harrison has recently been sidelined having tested positive for Covid-19 but returned as a second-half substitute in last weekend's 2-1 loss at home to West Ham.

But Dan James keeps his place out wide on the opposite flank to Raphinha who was taken off in the second half against the Hammers after struggling to continue following a week in which he had recovered from a hip injury.

Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling, Robin Koch and Adam Forshaw all remain out injured and there is no Crysencio Summerville on the bench.

Record signing Rodrigo again leads the line up front, ahead of Mateusz Klich in the no 10 role as Shackleton fills in for Ayling at right back.

Leeds United centre-back Diego Llorente. Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images.

Watford boss Xisco Munoz has named an unchanged side that includes Premier League player of the month nominee Ismaila Sarr who is set to face Whites left back Junior Firpo down the right flank.

Leeds United: Meslier, Shackleton, Llorente, Cooper (c), Firpo, Phillips, Dallas, Klich, Raphinha, James, Rodrigo. Subs: Klaesson, Cresswell, Hjelde, Struijk, McKinstry, Harrison, Greenwood, Gelhardt, Roberts.

Watford: Foster; Femenia, Sierralta, Troost-Ekong, Rose; Kucka, Sissoko, Tufan; Sarr, Dennis, King. Subs: Bachmann, Ngakia, Cleverley, Pedro, Masina, Sema, Gosling, Kabasele, Hernandez.

Referee: Simon Hooper.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.