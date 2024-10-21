Both teams were without key men for their weekend assignments in which the Whites and Hornets experienced contrasting fortunes. Leeds dazzled in recording a 2-0 victory against previously unbeaten Sheffield United on Friday under the Elland Road lights. Watford, though, were then sunk without trace in Saturday afternoon’s 3-0 defeat at Luton Town as the team’s poor away form continued, in stark contrast to their record at Vicarage Road. The weekend’s results left Leeds third and just two points behind second-placed Burnley and three adrift of leaders Sunderland. Watford, meanwhile, dropped to eighth but still only three points behind Daniel Farke’s Whites. Farke and Watford boss Tom Cleverley both held their pre-match press conferences on Monday, at which they provided fresh team news updates and here we rum through the state of play for both sides.