Leeds United v Watford fresh injury news as new key man blow leaves 6 out but 4 returning

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 21st Oct 2024, 17:33 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2024, 17:40 BST
Fresh team news has been provided for Tuesday’s night’s Championship showdown between Leeds United and Watford – for which six players have now been ruled out.

Both teams were without key men for their weekend assignments in which the Whites and Hornets experienced contrasting fortunes. Leeds dazzled in recording a 2-0 victory against previously unbeaten Sheffield United on Friday under the Elland Road lights. Watford, though, were then sunk without trace in Saturday afternoon’s 3-0 defeat at Luton Town as the team’s poor away form continued, in stark contrast to their record at Vicarage Road. The weekend’s results left Leeds third and just two points behind second-placed Burnley and three adrift of leaders Sunderland. Watford, meanwhile, dropped to eighth but still only three points behind Daniel Farke’s Whites. Farke and Watford boss Tom Cleverley both held their pre-match press conferences on Monday, at which they provided fresh team news updates and here we rum through the state of play for both sides.

James returned from a hamstring injury as a second half substitute in Friday night's victory against Sheffield United.

1. Dan James (back)

James returned from a hamstring injury as a second half substitute in Friday night's victory against Sheffield United. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Fellow Whites winger and Tottenham loanee Solomon also returned from a hamstring injury off the bench in the second half of Friday night's win against the Blades.

2. Manor Solomon (back)

Fellow Whites winger and Tottenham loanee Solomon also returned from a hamstring injury off the bench in the second half of Friday night's win against the Blades. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
A big boost for the Hornets. First choice Watford keeper Bachmann returned from a three-game absence due to a muscular injury to start the weekend's defeat at Luton in which he played the full match but struggled with a thigh injury. However, the Austrian international keeper has since passed a fitness test and is all set to take his place between the sticks against the Whites.

3. Daniel Bachmann (back)

A big boost for the Hornets. First choice Watford keeper Bachmann returned from a three-game absence due to a muscular injury to start the weekend's defeat at Luton in which he played the full match but struggled with a thigh injury. However, the Austrian international keeper has since passed a fitness test and is all set to take his place between the sticks against the Whites. Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales
Another Hornets boost. Watford's Chilean international centre-back/defensive midfielder Sierralta suffered a muscular injury in September's 4-1 defeat at Norwich City. The 27-year-old has not featured since but returned to the bench for the weekend's clash at Luton for which he was an unused substitute. Cleverley has since hailed his return at a particularly important time...

4. Francisco Sierralta (back)

Another Hornets boost. Watford's Chilean international centre-back/defensive midfielder Sierralta suffered a muscular injury in September's 4-1 defeat at Norwich City. The 27-year-old has not featured since but returned to the bench for the weekend's clash at Luton for which he was an unused substitute. Cleverley has since hailed his return at a particularly important time... Photo: David Rogers

Photo Sales
A major blow for the Hornets. Watford's former West Ham centre back Ogbonna limped off during the closing stages of the weekend's defeat at Luton and Cleverley has since revealed that the defender has suffered a hamstring injury, ruling him out of Tuesday's trip to Elland Road.

5. Angelo Ogbonna (out)

A major blow for the Hornets. Watford's former West Ham centre back Ogbonna limped off during the closing stages of the weekend's defeat at Luton and Cleverley has since revealed that the defender has suffered a hamstring injury, ruling him out of Tuesday's trip to Elland Road. Photo: Martin Rickett

Photo Sales
Watford right back Ngakia has not played since August and the 24-year-old is still not quite ready to return.

6. Jeremy Ngakia (out)

Watford right back Ngakia has not played since August and the 24-year-old is still not quite ready to return. Photo: Kieran Cleeves

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:WatfordSheffield UnitedElland RoadHornetsLuton Town
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice