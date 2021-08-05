Leeds United warm-up at Loughborough University. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

When is Leeds United v Villarreal?

Leeds United will take on reigning Europa League champions and La Liga outfit Villarreal on August 7.

The game currently has no venue with United set to announce the place the club's final friendly of the summer will take place in the coming days.

One thing we do know, though, is that kick-off is at 7pm on Saturday night.

Can I stream Leeds United v Villarreal online?

Yes, in short. The game will be streamed via online platform LIVENow.

Supporters can pay for a one off pass to access the Villarreal game for £3.99.

LIVENow is available to watch on your PC, Mac and Chromecast, as well as via the LIVENow iOS, Android or TV app.

You can click here for full details and to buy a pass.

Are there any other ways I can follow Leeds United v Villarreal?

The Yorkshire Evening Post will be running a live blog during the game with minute by minute updates.

Check out the live blog here exclusively on our dedicated Leeds United section.

Are there any tickets available for Leeds United v Villarreal?