Leeds United v Valencia live: Updates and analysis from Elland Road friendly, Mateo Joseph puts Whites ahead

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 3rd Aug 2024, 11:15 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2024, 15:23 BST
Leeds United face La Liga side Valencia today in an Elland Road pre-season friendly, just one week before the start of the new Championship campaign.

Daniel Farke’s Whites will begin a second attempt at promotion from the second tier with next weekend’s visit of newly-promoted Portsmouth in a 12.30pm kick-off at Elland Road. In the build-up to that first fixture, Farke’s squad took in a pre-season training camp in Germany where they played behind-closed-doors friendlies against Hannover 96 and Schalke 04.

A 2-0 victory against Schalke and 4-1 triumph versus Hannover made it a perfect three wins out of three from pre-season on the back of a 3-1 success at League Two side Harrogate Town. The friendly at Harrogate has so far offered the only chance for fans to watch Farke’s Whites.But over 30,000 tickets for today’s friendly against Valencia had been sold a full 24 hours before kick-off as the Whites host a team who finished the 2023-24 La Liga campaign in ninth place. Here, upon landing at LS11, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up, arrivals and line-ups followed by match updates, analysis and reaction.

Leeds United v Valencia live

Key Events

  • 3pm kick-off at Elland Road
Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 17:48 BST

Daniel Farke injuries update

Daniel Farke injuries update

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 16:52 BST

Full time

Bang on 90, very good display. 2-1.

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 16:51 BST

Goal Valencia

89: Deflected shot from the edge of the box, Tejon. Huge deflection

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 16:49 BST

Attendance

32,973 - for a friendly

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 16:49 BST

Rodon finally withdrawn

88: Warm applause for him, typical shift from him, Chambers on

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 16:48 BST

One more sub

87: Young Sam Chambers coming on

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 16:47 BST

Changed positions

84: Almost looks like a back three now with Wober LCB, Rodon in the middle, Debayo right side of defence. Byram down the left, all very fluid. Plenty of pointing about

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 16:44 BST

Rodon and Meslier

83: The only ones heading for the full 90 minutes here.

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 16:43 BSTUpdated 16:43 BST

Youngsters coming on

81: Debayo on for Firpo, Crew on for Ampadu, good games for both of them. Solid

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 16:42 BST

CHANCE WOBER

81: Flicked header from the corner over the bar, would have been scenes had he scored

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 16:41 BST

CHANCE LEEDS

80: Bamford cross from the right almost leads to an own goal, outstretched boot behind for a corner, played in by Firpo

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 16:40 BST

Byram getting about

79: Always does, buzzing about, getting a foot in

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 16:40 BST

Gelhardt

78: Playing wide right, not really his position but wort a go, Bamford, crowd signing his name, upfront, Piroe no 10, Aaronson down the left. Wober has been untroubled at CB

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 16:37 BST

Other sub

76: Standing ovation and huge cheers for Rutter, Joffy on

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 16:37 BST

Leeds subs

76: Standing ovation for Joseph, Bamford

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 16:37 BST

And Joffy

76: Double attacking change

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 16:36 BST

Here comes Pat

75: Bamford coming on

Sat, 03 Aug, 2024, 16:36 BST

Rutter again

75: Lovely control, he’s had a fine game, probably MOTM, Joseph also very good.

