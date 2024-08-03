Leeds United v Valencia live: Updates and analysis from Elland Road friendly, Mateo Joseph puts Whites ahead
Daniel Farke’s Whites will begin a second attempt at promotion from the second tier with next weekend’s visit of newly-promoted Portsmouth in a 12.30pm kick-off at Elland Road. In the build-up to that first fixture, Farke’s squad took in a pre-season training camp in Germany where they played behind-closed-doors friendlies against Hannover 96 and Schalke 04.
A 2-0 victory against Schalke and 4-1 triumph versus Hannover made it a perfect three wins out of three from pre-season on the back of a 3-1 success at League Two side Harrogate Town. The friendly at Harrogate has so far offered the only chance for fans to watch Farke’s Whites.But over 30,000 tickets for today’s friendly against Valencia had been sold a full 24 hours before kick-off as the Whites host a team who finished the 2023-24 La Liga campaign in ninth place. Here, upon landing at LS11, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up, arrivals and line-ups followed by match updates, analysis and reaction.
Leeds United v Valencia live
Key Events
- 3pm kick-off at Elland Road
Daniel Farke injuries update
Full time
Bang on 90, very good display. 2-1.
Goal Valencia
89: Deflected shot from the edge of the box, Tejon. Huge deflection
Attendance
32,973 - for a friendly
Rodon finally withdrawn
88: Warm applause for him, typical shift from him, Chambers on
One more sub
87: Young Sam Chambers coming on
Changed positions
84: Almost looks like a back three now with Wober LCB, Rodon in the middle, Debayo right side of defence. Byram down the left, all very fluid. Plenty of pointing about
Rodon and Meslier
83: The only ones heading for the full 90 minutes here.
Youngsters coming on
81: Debayo on for Firpo, Crew on for Ampadu, good games for both of them. Solid
CHANCE WOBER
81: Flicked header from the corner over the bar, would have been scenes had he scored
CHANCE LEEDS
80: Bamford cross from the right almost leads to an own goal, outstretched boot behind for a corner, played in by Firpo
Byram getting about
79: Always does, buzzing about, getting a foot in
Gelhardt
78: Playing wide right, not really his position but wort a go, Bamford, crowd signing his name, upfront, Piroe no 10, Aaronson down the left. Wober has been untroubled at CB
Other sub
76: Standing ovation and huge cheers for Rutter, Joffy on
Leeds subs
76: Standing ovation for Joseph, Bamford
And Joffy
76: Double attacking change
Here comes Pat
75: Bamford coming on
Rutter again
75: Lovely control, he’s had a fine game, probably MOTM, Joseph also very good.