Leeds United face La Liga side Valencia today in an Elland Road pre-season friendly, just one week before the start of the new Championship campaign.

Daniel Farke’s Whites will begin a second attempt at promotion from the second tier with next weekend’s visit of newly-promoted Portsmouth in a 12.30pm kick-off at Elland Road . In the build-up to that first fixture, Farke’s squad took in a pre-season training camp in Germany where they played behind-closed-doors friendlies against Hannover 96 and Schalke 04.

A 2-0 victory against Schalke and 4-1 triumph versus Hannover made it a perfect three wins out of three from pre-season on the back of a 3-1 success at League Two side Harrogate Town. The friendly at Harrogate has so far offered the only chance for fans to watch Farke’s Whites.But over 30,000 tickets for today’s friendly against Valencia had been sold a full 24 hours before kick-off as the Whites host a team who finished the 2023-24 La Liga campaign in ninth place. Here, upon landing at LS11, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up, arrivals and line-ups followed by match updates, analysis and reaction.