Final team news has been provided for Leeds United’s Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road for which eight players are now out and two more are doubts.

Unlike Tottenham, Daniel Farke’s Whites have had a clear midweek to prepare for Saturday’s 12.30pm kick-off yet Farke’s side will still be without key men, Farke providing injury updates at Thursday afternoon’s pre-match press conference.

Spurs, though, have even worse injury troubles, and a tight turnaround to contend with after Tuesday night’s Champions League clash against Bodo/Glimt in Norway. Boss Thomas Frank provided fresh team news ahead of the contest in which his side battled back from being 2-0 down to claim a 2-2 draw.

Three days later, Frank provided the week’s final serving of team news at Friday afternoon’s pre-Leeds press conference where a fresh blow was confirmed.

Here, we run through the injury news from both sides ahead of Saturday’s Premier League showdown at Elland Road in what is the final game before the October international break.

OUT: Willy Gnonto Whites winger Gnonto missed last weekend's draw against Bournemouth due to a calf injury which he is still recovering from. Farke hoped he would return to training this week but has not been the case. No need for surgery though says Farke who expects the Italian back next week.

OUT: Lucas Perri (but back in training) New Whites keeper Perri has now returned to training after recovering from a quad injury but the Brazilian won't feature until after the international break.

OUT: Dan James A new Whites blow and a big one although not as bad as some reports initially suggested. Wales international winger James has rolled his ankle and is facing four to six weeks out.

OUT: James Maddison A huge miss for Tottenham and a long-term injury, Maddison on the long road back from an ACL rupture. The midfielder suffered the injury in pre-season and has since had surgery. The 28-year-old is expected to be back towards the end of the season.

OUT: Dejan Kulusevski Another big Spurs absentee, midfield ace Kulusevski having had surgery on a knee injury which has kept him out since the end of last season. Boss Thomas Frank does not want to put a timescale on his return but admits "it's a longer one". Reports have suggested that the midfielder could be out until next year.