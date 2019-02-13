Leeds United v Swansea City: Pablo Hernandez returns for Whites as Daniel James starts

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has made one change for the visit of Swansea City to Elland Road in the Championship on Wednesday evening.

United winger Jack Clarke has been replaced by Pablo Hernandez following the 18-year-old's absence from training this week as he undergoes more tests.

Clarke collapsed in the dug-out during the second half of the 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough at the Riverside on Saturday afternoon having been substituted at half-time.

Kiko Casilla retains his spot in goal with a back four of Luke Ayling, Pontus Jansson, Liam Cooper and Gjanni Alioski.

Kalvin Phillips is selected once more as the deep-lying midfielder with Mateusz Klich and Kemar Roofe deployed as the attacking midfielders behind lone striker Patrick Bamford.

Manchester City loanee Jack Harrison joins Hernandez as one of two wingers in the 4-1-4-1 formation.

Swansea boss Graham Potter had one main injury doubt heading into the fixture in forward Oli McBurnie but the 22-year-old is fit enough only for the bench in three changes for the visitors.

City winger Daniel James is also included in the starting line-up after his deadline day move to West Yorkshire collapsed.

Leeds United XI: Casilla, Ayling, Jansson, Cooper, Alioski, Phillps, Klich, Roofe, Pablo, Bamford, Harrison. Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Davis, Halme, Brown, Shackleton, Stevens, Roberts.

Swansea City XI: Mulder, Naughton, Carter-Vickers, Van Der Hoorn, Grimes, Fulton, Byers, McKay, Roberts, Celina, James. Subs: Nordfeldt, McBurnie, Narsingh, Dyer, Asoro, Baker-Richardson, Harries.