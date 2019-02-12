Leeds United v Swansea City: Marcelo Bielsa has say on automatic promotion picture as Whites size up underachieving Swans

MARCELO BIELSA feels the Championship's automatic promotion picture is still hard to assess with 15 games left as Leeds United prepare to tackle a Swansea City side not "fulfilling" their full potential.

Saturday's last-gasp 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough put second-placed Leeds three points ahead of third-placed Sheffield United ahead of the mid-week Championship action which sees Bielsa's Whites welcome 11th-placed Swansea City to Elland Road on Wednesday night.

Leeds are 14 points ahead of the Swans who are six points off the play-offs but Bielsa believes Graham Potter's side are capable of being higher up a division which Bielsa feels is still very hard to predict with fast approaching just a quarter of the season remaining.

Another of United's key automatic promotion rivals are in action on Tuesday night with fourth-placed West Brom tackling ninth-placed Nottingham Forest at the Hawthorns, knowing victory would put them third and just two points behind Leeds on the same number of games.

Sixth-placed Bristol City - who have won their last six league games and eight in league and cup - take on 15th-placed QPR at Ashton Gate the same night and victory would see the Robins close the gap on Leeds to five points - also on the same number of games.

The same evening that Leeds take on Swansea, fifth-placed Middlesbrough also visit Sheffield United and Leeds still have the Blades, Baggies and Robins all to play.

Leaders Norwich City visit 14th-placed Preston North End on Wednesday night.

"We all agree with the fact that in the Championship you don't have any easy games," said Bielsa, asked how he assessed the promotion picture with 15 games left.

"And we know that’s it’s difficult to have a continuity in the good results. It's not frequent

"And you don’t win many games with a huge difference in the score.

"We’re not sure either that the teams at the top of the table are going to win against the teams at the bottom of the table.

"All those who analyse the results of the Championship know this and know that each game is important. And it’s very difficult to draw conclusions."

Asked what he was expecting from Wednesday night's visitors Swansea - a side who held Leeds to a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture back in August - Bielsa said: "For me Swansea is a big team. It’s a team that hasn't used its full potential so far. It’s a team inside the championship that has a counter-culture.

"They have players very good with the ball. And I like how Swansea plays."