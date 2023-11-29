Leeds United v Swansea City live: Updates and analysis from Elland Road, coverage details
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Whites have now dropped to fourth place in the Championship table on goal difference, behind West Brom after a 1-0 victory for the Baggies at Cardiff City on Tuesday night. Leeds, who were held to a 1-1 draw at Rotherham United on Friday evening, now take in their game in hand against West Brom with this evening’s visit of the 18th-placed Swans.
Leeds are seven points adrift of the division’s automatic promotion places behind Ipswich Town who are three behind leaders Leicester City. Leicester, Ipswich, Leeds and also fifth-placed Southampton are all in action tonight.
Here, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up to the visit of Swansea followed by confirmed line-ups, match updates, analysis and then post-match reaction.
Leeds v Swansea live
Full time
Chance Leeds
90 + 4: Anthony heads a good chance from a Gray cross
Added time
4 minutes, this is done
Final Leeds change
89: Cooper for Struijk, no Spence then
Attendance
34,905
CHANCE, CLOSE
84: Rodon header from the corner is headed off the line at the near post and behind for another corner which Swansea survive
Another Bamford chance
84: Shot from a tight angle deflected behind for a corner,
The subs
80: Byram off for Firpo, Summerville - MOTM again probably - off for Anthony.
Two more Leeds subs
78: Firpo and Anthony coming on