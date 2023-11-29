Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United v Swansea City live: Updates and analysis from Elland Road, coverage details

Leeds United swiftly return to action this evening with the Championship visit of Swansea City.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 29th Nov 2023, 15:57 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 19:56 GMT
The Whites have now dropped to fourth place in the Championship table on goal difference, behind West Brom after a 1-0 victory for the Baggies at Cardiff City on Tuesday night. Leeds, who were held to a 1-1 draw at Rotherham United on Friday evening, now take in their game in hand against West Brom with this evening’s visit of the 18th-placed Swans.

Leeds are seven points adrift of the division’s automatic promotion places behind Ipswich Town who are three behind leaders Leicester City. Leicester, Ipswich, Leeds and also fifth-placed Southampton are all in action tonight.

Here, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up to the visit of Swansea followed by confirmed line-ups, match updates, analysis and then post-match reaction.

Leeds v Swansea live

21:43 GMT

Full time

Easy in the end after early mayhem, and a 1-1 draw for Leicester.

21:42 GMT

Chance Leeds

90 + 4: Anthony heads a good chance from a Gray cross

21:40 GMT

Up the Owls

1-1 v Leicester

21:40 GMT

Added time

4 minutes, this is done

21:37 GMT

Final Leeds change

89: Cooper for Struijk, no Spence then

21:36 GMT

Attendance

34,905

21:33 GMT

CHANCE, CLOSE

84: Rodon header from the corner is headed off the line at the near post and behind for another corner which Swansea survive

21:32 GMT

Another Bamford chance

84: Shot from a tight angle deflected behind for a corner,

21:28 GMT

The subs

80: Byram off for Firpo, Summerville - MOTM again probably - off for Anthony.

21:26 GMT

Two more Leeds subs

78: Firpo and Anthony coming on

