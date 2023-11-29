Leeds United v Swansea City injury news with 6 out and 1 doubt

Asked about his side's injury record, Farke said: "Lots of credit goes to our medical department. Rob [Price] and the guys are doing a fantastic job. Our sports science, nutritionists…it’s easy to underestimate this but this two or three percent can make a big difference, and in the colder months when the pitches get more difficult. With international breaks, to head into these months without an injured player, aside from long-term injury Stuart Dallas, I have not had this situation.

"But the credit goes to the sporting staff. They are doing outstanding work, but also to the players. We speak a lot about how we live, work, sleep, and these good behaviors. This is what they are doing at the moment. Of course, there are no guarantees, and there can be a knock or a foul like Daniel James suffered in the last game…this is usually a penalty, but you can’t avoid it and it is a competitive sport with injuries. But we have to reduce the amount of injuries, and at the moment, everyone who supports us is doing a fantastic job.” The picture is not as rosy for Swansea who have plenty of injury concerns to contend with as Azeem Abdulai, Mykola Kuharevich and Joe Allen are all back in training but are still a couple of weeks away from full fitness. Josh Key is the closest to making his return and has an outside chance of being in the squad against Leeds. He has been out since a 3-1 home loss to Leicester City in mid-October. Nathan Wood is facing a long spell out while Josh Ginnelly is likely to miss rest of the season.