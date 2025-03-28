Leeds United v Swansea City fresh injury news as blows leave 2 out and 2 doubts but key men returning

1 . Willy Gnonto (doubt)

Whites star Gnonto suffered an ankle injury whilst representing Italy's under-21s against the Netherlands during the international break. Whites boss Daniel Farke says it will be a late call as to whether he is involved against Swansea. Farke said: "He arrived here on Sunday. Since then assessment, treatment, rehab work. It will be a late decision. He was in a good shape and you want to involve him as much as possible. We won't do anything stupid but I hope to have him at least available for the squad." Photo: Nick Potts