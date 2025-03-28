Leeds United v Swansea City fresh injury news as blows leave 2 out and 2 doubts but key men returning

The Whites and Swans are involved in battles at opposite ends of the table with eight games left, Leeds top of the pile on goal difference and Swansea 16th and just six points clear of the dropzone. Saturday afternoon’s 3pm kick-off at Elland Road marks the first game back for both teams after the international break. That meant team news and injury updates would be particularly key this week given the number of players away representing their countries. After fresh updates from both camps, here, we run through the injury news from both sides.
1. Willy Gnonto (doubt)
Whites star Gnonto suffered an ankle injury whilst representing Italy's under-21s against the Netherlands during the international break. Whites boss Daniel Farke says it will be a late call as to whether he is involved against Swansea. Farke said: "He arrived here on Sunday. Since then assessment, treatment, rehab work. It will be a late decision. He was in a good shape and you want to involve him as much as possible. We won't do anything stupid but I hope to have him at least available for the squad." Photo: Nick Potts
2. Harry Darling (doubt)
Swansea defender Darling has missed his side’s last two games with a hip injury and the 25-year-old centre-back's availability to face Leeds is in the balance. Swansea caretaker head coach Alan Sheehan said at his pre-match press conference: "Harry Darling is back on the grass so we’ll have a look at him closer to the time. It’s not definite yet that he will be available, it’s not 100 per cent. We’ve got most of the group available.” Photo: Ben Whitley
3. Hannes Delcroix (back)
On loan from Burnley, Swansea defender Delcroix was ineligible to face his parent club before the break but the 26-year-old who has been capped for Belgium is now back available to face the Whites. Photo: Cameron Smith
4. Ethan Ampadu (back)
Part of a huge triple boost for the Whites, club captain Ampadu having returned to team training since last Friday upon his recovery from a knee injury which ultimately did not need surgery. Farke beamed: "A bit more like one or two weeks earlier than was expected, so of course a big boost. He normally returns back pretty quickly and takes his rehab work seriously. I spoke a lot about his value for us as a group and his value as a player." Photo: George Wood
5. Patrick Bamford (back)
Whites no 9 Bamford is now also back in the mix, the striker having been out since suffering a hamstring injury in the New Year's Day clash against Blackburn Rovers. Farke said: "Obviously for Patrick it was beneficial to have two weeks on the training ground." Photo: Ryan Hiscott
6. Max Wober (back)
Good things come in threes they say, United's Austrian international defender Wober also now back in team training having recovered from knee surgery. Farke said on Thursday "Max Wober was first time back in team training today, it will be a while before he's match fit but it's good to have him back." Photo: George Wood
