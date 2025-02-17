Leeds United v Sunderland live: Updates and analysis from Elland Road, TV details

Clearly the build-up this evening will be all about Leeds having the chance to reclaim top spot - even with a draw - that and the 1973 FA Cup final narrative. Oh, and a score to settle after the mad ending in the 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture at The Stadium of Light. A big game for Meslier with that in mind. But, let’s be honest, automatic promotion is the first and foremost aim and a seven-point cushion in the top two back to third-placed Burnley would be absolutely huge at this stage of the season. Far from unassailable, but very much on the way. It is that which matters most. Victory here would also kick Leeds ten points clear of fourth-placed Sunderland. Even a draw keeps the gap to the Black Cats at seven points and extends the advantage over the Clarets to five points, more than decent. Let’s not think about defeat. The games are all big now but given the fact that Leeds are playing an automatic promotion rival - and the chance offered by Burnley only drawing at Preston on Saturday - this one feels especially huge.