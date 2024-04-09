Live

Leeds United v Sunderland live: Updates and analysis from Elland Road, huge Whites boost, TV details

Leeds United can move back into the Championship’s automatic promotion places this evening upon the visit of Sunderland to Elland Road.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 9th Apr 2024, 16:00 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2024, 19:45 BST
Daniel Farke’s Whites saw their long unbeaten league run ended in Saturday’s clash at Coventry City where a 2-1 defeat led to Leeds slipping out of the Championship’s automatic promotion places. United, who now sit third, are one point behind second-placed Ipswich Town and two adrift of leaders Leicester City who have six games left as opposed to five for Ipswich and Leeds.

Ipswich, though, are not in action this evening as they host Watford tomorrow night, offering Leeds the chance to crank up the pressure by moving back into the top two tonight against 13th-placed Sunderland who have bagged just a single victory from their last ten games.

Here, upon landing at LS11, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up, starting line ups and then match updates and analysis followed by reaction. The 8pm kick-off is being broadcast live on Sky Sports. Leaders Leicester also visit Millwall this evening in a 7.45pm start.

Leeds United v Sunderland live

Key Events

  • 8pm kick-off at Elland Road
19:48 BST

Warm ups done

All set at Elland Road. Underway Millwall v Leicester.

19:40 BST

The odds

Leeds very strong odds-on favourites - no bigger than 4-11 but as short as 2-7. The draw is 23-5. Sunderland are 9-1. Leicester starting in five minutes’ time at Millwall.

19:36 BST

Warm ups

Elland Road starting to fill up, three huge games left here.

19:07 BST

Surely

This is an ideal chance for Leeds to get back to winning ways with that team. Ampadu was a worry but it’s the same XI and Sunderland have been very poor of late. Can be no excuses, got to get the job done.

19:05 BST

Two changes for Sunderland

19:04 BST

Team news in full

19:03 BST

Completely unchanged

XI and bench, phew. No surprise that Bamford keeps his place after Farke’s defence of the no 9 at his pre-match presser. Kamara also stays in centre mid next to Gruev. Archie at right back. Gnonto and Roberts make the bench despite a degree of doubt.

19:02 BST

Sunderland team

19:01 BST

Leeds subs

Leeds subs: Darlow, Roberts, Byram, Cresswell, Cooper, Anthony, Gnonto, Piroe, Joseph.

19:00 BST

Team is in

Leeds United v Sunderland: Meslier; Gray, Ampadu, Rodon, Firpo; Gruev, Kamara; Summerville, James, Rutter, Bamford.

