Daniel Farke’s Whites saw their long unbeaten league run ended in Saturday’s clash at Coventry City where a 2-1 defeat led to Leeds slipping out of the Championship’s automatic promotion places. United, who now sit third, are one point behind second-placed Ipswich Town and two adrift of leaders Leicester City who have six games left as opposed to five for Ipswich and Leeds.

Ipswich, though, are not in action this evening as they host Watford tomorrow night, offering Leeds the chance to crank up the pressure by moving back into the top two tonight against 13th-placed Sunderland who have bagged just a single victory from their last ten games.

