Whites boss Daniel Farke and Sunderland head coach Mike Dodds both held their pre-match press conferences on Monday afternoon ahead of Tuesday night’s clash at Elland Road. Several players across both sides were already known to be out or doubtful but new names have now been added to the mix. Here, we run through the injuries, absentees or doubts from both camps which now totals 13.
Saturday’s defeat at Coventry has left Daniel Farke’s Whites third in the Championship table, one point behind second-placed Ipswich Town and two points adrift of leaders Leicester City who also have a game in hand. Sunderland, who are 13th, have bagged just one win from their last ten games.
1. Jamie Shackleton (out)
Versatile Whites man Shackleton has suffered an adductor strain and is thought to be facing at least around two weeks out. Photo: Tim Markland
2. Pascal Struijk (out)
Whites centre-back Struijk is out for the season following surgery to mend fibre cartilage from his groin injury which has kept him out since Boxing Day. Photo: Tim Markland
3. Stuart Dallas (out)
United's Northern Ireland international Dallas remains on the long comeback trail from a femoral fracture. Photo: Stu Forster
4. Dennis Cirkin (out)
Young Black Cats left back Cirkin has been out since November with a hamstring injury for which he has had surgery. He is not expected back until the end of the month. Photo: Naomi Baker
5. Elliot Embleton (out)
Sunderland midfielder Embleton recovered from a thigh injury but then rolled his ankle in training. Photo: Lewis Storey
6. Corry Evans (out)
Black Cats club captain Evans hasn't featured all season due to an ACL injury suffered in January last year. He is now in the final stages of his recovery but suffered a reaction in training which put him back in part-training. Evans is expected to resume full training next weekend. Photo: Stu Forster
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.