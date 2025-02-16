Leeds United v Sunderland injury news with 6 now out after setback and 1 doubt

Whites boss Daniel Farke made ten changes to his team for United’s most recent outing in Tuesday night’s clash at Watford which arrived three days on from the club’s FA Cup exit at home to Millwall. Those ten changes, though, saw Farke revert to exactly the same team that lined up for the previous midweek league clash at Coventry City.

The Championship wins against Watford and Coventry have kept Leeds very much in pole position in their Championship promotion and title quest, despite having dropped down to second place and behind Sheffield United. Saturday’s 1-0 win for the Blades at Luton Town saw Chris Wilder’s side leapfrog Leeds into top spot but only by a single point and with Leeds having a game in hand.

That game in hand now comes against a big automatic promotion rival in a fourth-placed Sunderland side who will line up at Elland Road sat seven points behind Farke’s Whites. The Black Cats kept in touch with the three teams above them through Wednesday night’s 2-0 win at home to Luton Town.

Their progress has also been made with several big players out injured although Black Cats boss Le Bris revealed boosts on the team news front at his pre-match press conference. Farke, meanwhile, had news of a Leeds setback as he conducted his pre-match press and here we run through the injury news from both teams with six out and one doubt but three players returning.

1 . Romaine Mundle (back) Sunderland winger Mundle had been out since November with a hamstring injury but the 21-year-old has now returned and has been confirmed as an option against Leeds by boss Regis Le Bris. A big boost for the Black Cats. Photo: Owen Humphreys Photo Sales

2 . Alan Browne (back) Another key Sunderland player who has now returned. Republic of Ireland international midfielder Browne had also been out since November having fractured one of the bones in his leg but the 29-year-old came through an outing for the under-21s in midweek and has been declared as ready to play by boss Le Bris. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo Photo Sales

3 . Ian Poveda (back) Sunderland's former Leeds attacking midfielder Poveda missed the midweek clash at home to Luton Town due to what boss Regis Le Bris called an internal matter but the winger is expected to be back in the mix to potentially face his former side. Photo: Owen Humphreys Photo Sales

4 . Tommy Watson (out) Sunderland's England youth international winger Watson injured both his knee and ankle in December's 1-1 draw at home to Bristol City and remains out. The 18-year-old is set to return to training next week. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

5 . Jayden Danns (out) England youth international forward Danns joined Sunderland on loan from Liverpool on transfer deadline day but his medical unearthed a back injury and the 19-year-old is thought to be facing at least another two weeks out. Photo: Peter Byrne Photo Sales