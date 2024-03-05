Leeds United v Stoke City live: Match updates and analysis from Elland Road, Dan James opener, TV details
Daniel Farke’s Whites dropped out of the division’s automatic promotion places and down to third place as Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Huddersfield Town was followed by a 2-0 triumph for Ipswich Town at Plymouth Argyle. Ipswich, who are now two points ahead of Leeds in second, host Bristol City this evening in an 8pm kick-off, starting 15 minutes after Leeds take on third-bottom Stoke.
Here, upon landing at LS11, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up and starting line-ups before in-game updates and analysis followed by reaction. The 7.45pm kick-off is being broadcast via Sky Sports Red Button.
Leeds United v Stoke City live
Key Events
- 7.45pm kick-off at Elland Road
- Three changes for Leeds as Byram, Roberts and James start
- Gray, Firpo and Gnonto drop to the bench
Another twist
Ipswich 3-2 up.
MISSED
PENALTY BY IPSWICH!
Penalty
To Ipswich
All eyes on Ipswich
But Leeds have done their bit, a very tense evening, that really could have gone any way,
Ipswich
Now 2-2. Leif Davis of all people
HUGE SAVE
By Meslier right at the death, the very last act, he was vital tonight
FULL TIME
PHEW
HUGE TAKE
By Meslier, excellent keeping to collect a very dangerous cross under huge pressure. That's now 96 minutes.
Nervy
Final minute
Wow wow wow
Ipswich now 2-1 down