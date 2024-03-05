Live

Leeds United v Stoke City live: Match updates and analysis from Elland Road, Dan James opener, TV details

Leeds United make a quick return to their Championship promotion quest this evening with the visit of relegation-battling Stoke City to Elland Road.
Lee Sobot
Lee Sobot
Published 5th Mar 2024, 16:00 GMT
Updated 5th Mar 2024, 20:38 GMT
Daniel Farke’s Whites dropped out of the division’s automatic promotion places and down to third place as Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Huddersfield Town was followed by a 2-0 triumph for Ipswich Town at Plymouth Argyle. Ipswich, who are now two points ahead of Leeds in second, host Bristol City this evening in an 8pm kick-off, starting 15 minutes after Leeds take on third-bottom Stoke.

Here, upon landing at LS11, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up and starting line-ups before in-game updates and analysis followed by reaction. The 7.45pm kick-off is being broadcast via Sky Sports Red Button.

Leeds United v Stoke City live

Key Events

  • 7.45pm kick-off at Elland Road
  • Three changes for Leeds as Byram, Roberts and James start
  • Gray, Firpo and Gnonto drop to the bench
21:52 GMT

Another twist

Ipswich 3-2 up.

21:48 GMT

MISSED

PENALTY BY IPSWICH!

21:46 GMT

Penalty

To Ipswich

21:45 GMT

All eyes on Ipswich

But Leeds have done their bit, a very tense evening, that really could have gone any way,

21:44 GMT

Ipswich

Now 2-2. Leif Davis of all people

21:43 GMT

HUGE SAVE

By Meslier right at the death, the very last act, he was vital tonight

21:42 GMT

FULL TIME

PHEW

21:41 GMT

HUGE TAKE

By Meslier, excellent keeping to collect a very dangerous cross under huge pressure. That's now 96 minutes.

21:40 GMT

Nervy

Final minute

21:40 GMT

Wow wow wow

Ipswich now 2-1 down

