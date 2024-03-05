Daniel Farke’s Whites dropped out of the division’s automatic promotion places and down to third place as Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Huddersfield Town was followed by a 2-0 triumph for Ipswich Town at Plymouth Argyle. Ipswich, who are now two points ahead of Leeds in second, host Bristol City this evening in an 8pm kick-off, starting 15 minutes after Leeds take on third-bottom Stoke.