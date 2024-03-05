Leeds United v Stoke City live: Match updates and analysis from Elland Road, 3 changes, TV details
and live on Freeview channel 276
Daniel Farke’s Whites dropped out of the division’s automatic promotion places and down to third place as Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Huddersfield Town was followed by a 2-0 triumph for Ipswich Town at Plymouth Argyle. Ipswich, who are now two points ahead of Leeds in second, host Bristol City this evening in an 8pm kick-off, starting 15 minutes after Leeds take on third-bottom Stoke.
Here, upon landing at LS11, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up and starting line-ups before in-game updates and analysis followed by reaction. The 7.45pm kick-off is being broadcast via Sky Sports Red Button.
Leeds United v Stoke City live
Key Events
- 7.45pm kick-off at Elland Road
- Three changes for Leeds as Byram, Roberts and James start
- Gray, Firpo and Gnonto drop to the bench
Leicester
1-0 up at Sunderland, Ipswich still 0-0.
Leeds come again
31: Byram into the box, cross hacked behind for a corner. Kamara shoots from the corner from the edge of the box but blocked
ANOTHER CHANCE
30: Kamara squares to James after a lovely move, shot to the left corner tipped wide by Iversen, relentless Leeds pressure now, tempo much better and Stoke clinging on. Iversen saving the day for them at the moment.
CHANCE LEEDS
27: They are stacking up now, Rutter plays in James, one on one from an angle, Iversen with another good save to force a corner, cleared, Summerville shot then blocked.
CHANCE LEEDS AGAIN
26: Powerful header from Rutter flies over the bar from a Roberts cross. Middle of the box, good chance.
CHANCE LEEDS, unlucky
25: Fine play by Rutter to play in Bamford, shoots across Iversen and shot is going but Iversen palms it away, good save
Chance Leeds
23: Roberts, again, in down the right, Bamford in the middle and cross eventually cleared by two headers. Stoke looking to frustrate Leeds with men behind the ball. Summerville again gets in to the box and goes to ground but nothing in that one.
Cleared
21: By Stoke who quickly lose the ball and Stoke come again.
Better by Leeds
21: Roberts slipped in down the right and cross cleared for a corner
CHANCE
18: Free header for Hoever put over the bar from the free-kick, he was on the stretch but it was a definite chance and Stoke boss Schumacher's reaction tells you that.