Leeds United v Stoke City live: Early team news, predicted Whites line-up and TV details

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Daniel Farke’s Whites dropped out of the division’s automatic promotion places and down to third place as Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Huddersfield Town was followed by a 2-0 triumph for Ipswich Town at Plymouth Argyle. Ipswich, who are now two points ahead of Leeds in second, host Bristol City this evening in an 8pm kick-off, starting 15 minutes after Leeds take on third-bottom Stoke.

Here, upon landing at LS11, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up and starting line-ups before in-game updates and analysis followed by reaction. In the meantime, here is the early team news and predicted Whites line-up for the 7.45pm which is being broadcast via Sky Sports Red Button.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Team news: Jaidon Anthony and Jamie Shackleton have joined the Leeds absentees whilst there is a question mark about Junior Firpo who experienced calf problems after Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Huddersfield Town. Shackleton is out due to concussion protocols after being unwell whilst Anthony is absent due to private reasons as his mother’s funeral takes place. Joe Gelhardt has missed the last two match day squads after a back spasm whilst Pascal Struijk (groin) and longer-term absentee Stuart Dallas (femoral fracture) remain out.

Predicted Leeds XI: Meslier; Roberts, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Gruev, Gray; James, Summerville, Rutter, Bamford.