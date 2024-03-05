Leeds United v Stoke City live: Early team news, predicted Whites line-up and TV details
and live on Freeview channel 276
Daniel Farke’s Whites dropped out of the division’s automatic promotion places and down to third place as Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Huddersfield Town was followed by a 2-0 triumph for Ipswich Town at Plymouth Argyle. Ipswich, who are now two points ahead of Leeds in second, host Bristol City this evening in an 8pm kick-off, starting 15 minutes after Leeds take on third-bottom Stoke.
Here, upon landing at LS11, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up and starting line-ups before in-game updates and analysis followed by reaction. In the meantime, here is the early team news and predicted Whites line-up for the 7.45pm which is being broadcast via Sky Sports Red Button.
Team news: Jaidon Anthony and Jamie Shackleton have joined the Leeds absentees whilst there is a question mark about Junior Firpo who experienced calf problems after Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Huddersfield Town. Shackleton is out due to concussion protocols after being unwell whilst Anthony is absent due to private reasons as his mother’s funeral takes place. Joe Gelhardt has missed the last two match day squads after a back spasm whilst Pascal Struijk (groin) and longer-term absentee Stuart Dallas (femoral fracture) remain out.
Predicted Leeds XI: Meslier; Roberts, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Gruev, Gray; James, Summerville, Rutter, Bamford.
Leeds United v Stoke City live
Key Events
- 7.45pm kick-off at Elland Road