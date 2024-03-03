Daniel Farke’s Whites saw their nine-game winning league run ended in Saturday’s Yorkshire derby at Huddersfield which ended in a 1-1 draw despite the Terriers playing the whole second half with ten men. The result ultimately knocked Leeds out of the division’s second automatic promotion place as the Whites were overtaken by Ipswich Town through a 2-0 win for the Tractor Boys at Plymouth Argyle. But Leeds won’t have to wait long in a bid to regain the winning thread with relegation-battling Stoke heading for Elland Road for a Tuesday night clash under the LS11 lights. Steven Schumacher’s Potters boosted their survival hopes at the weekend with a 2-0 triumph at home to Middlesbrough but both Leeds and Stoke have a fair share of players out or doubtful. Here, we run through the injuries from both camps.