Leeds United v Southampton: Jesse Marsch press conference live - injuries, Phillips, Cooper latest
Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch is speaking to the media today ahead of Saturday's return to Premier League action against Southampton and you can follow everything that is said here.
Leeds are seeking a third win on the spin having followed up a last-gasp 2-1 victory at home to Norwich City with a thrilling 3-2 triumph at Wolves, the Whites bagging all three points at Molineux despite seeing four players go off injured.
The Whites are now approaching Saturday's clash against the 11th-placed Saints sat fifth-bottom in the table and seven points clear of the drop zone but having played more games than the four sides below them.
Leeds are four points ahead of fourth-bottom Everton who have three games in hand and the Whites are seven clear of third-bottom Watford who have played one game less and host United in the club's second game in April.
Marsch's side are eight points clear of second-bottom Burnley but the Clarets have played three games less.
Norwich City prop up the table and the Canaries are 12 points behind Leeds with just one game in hand.
Saturday's visitors Southampton have lost their last three league games and last four in league and cup.
Jesse will be speaking to the media at 1pm and you can follow everything that is said here at our live blog.
Last updated: Thursday, 31 March, 2022, 14:18
Bamford said the injury feels like walking on plug sockets
“At the end of the Norwich game, at the end of the first half of the Norwich game he kind of looked like that, he just looked like he wasn’t able to plant his foot like normal and be powerful and that was why we made the decision to take him off then. And then obviously right when the injury happened and before the injury even happened in the match against Wolves I was already trying to get him off the pitch because I could see he wasn’t right. Again, trying to get the balance right with that injury is not easy and it’s not a normal tissue, it’s a very dense tissue that is not easy to manage and sometimes it’s about fighting the pain but other times it’s about recognising the pain.”
How is Bamford mentally?
“I have been here for four weeks and I am getting to know the personalities of everyone here.
“Patrick is an energetic, positive person and so I think that was maybe part of the disappointment as he was so committed to getting himself playing again and helping the team that when he felt that it wasn’t right, it was really difficult for him to handle.
“But almost the next day he was already positive again and thinking about what we can do to still find a way to get him back healthy and still thinking about how he can contribute into this season.
“Obviously he wants to give himself a chance to compete for a position in a World Cup team so I think in every way we want to make sure that we get him back to being at 100 per cent and we believe we can now.”
That’s it from Jesse
Every word full transcribe to follow. Top news is that Bamford is not out for the season. Phillips and Cooper in contention to start against Southampton but both won’t start. Shackleton, Firpo, Hjelde and Roberts still out.
On Ralph again
“He is really a gentleman. When I was first there he took me on a little tour of the facility and he let me in every meeting. Often I was a fly on the wall. One day he had all the whole staff for dinner at his house and we had dinner. He played the piano and he is a really good piano player. He is a gentleman.”
On Bamford and the World Cup
“I think in general with all the guys we want to create a recovery path that is agressive but also smart and intelligent and that will be the case with Patrick. We are focused more on getting him ready for us than the national team but I think he is important for the national team too. I am a believer in the national team.”
On options upfront
“In terms of the position I think we have some talented players there but we may look to find another player there too. We will see.”
On Raphinha
“In this test game we had Raphinha was incredible. He is a massive talent and my challenge is to focus on his development and to help the team while he is here. I haven’t said anything to him about Deco and Barcelona. Of course we want to convince him to stay as long as he can because he is really good!”
On Joffy’s age
“We were considering to start him against Wolves but he had this back spasm that prevented him from training. He has to play, young players have to play to improve. I believe in him entirely and when we had a test match on Friday he played really really well. We played the first team against the 23s and at half time it was 10-2. The front guys were very powerful.”
On James upfront
“I think that Dan is a threat for any team when he plays in any of the front four positions. He is very aggressive when he gets into pressing moments. I am just trying to get him more and more integrated. He has the versatility to play in any of the front four positions. I like Dan. In the striker position I thought Sam Greenwood played really well at Wolves and then we have Joffy who wasn’t 100 per cent at Wolves and we have to get him playing a bigger role going forward.”
On Southampton
“I think they have been unlucky in some of the recent matches. We have to understand how to attack their rotations and we want to be effective in transition. But we must have balance when we are in possession.”