Leeds United v Southampton injury news with 6 now out and 2 doubtful but star expected back

Third-placed Leeds will line up against fourth-placed Southampton still having an outside chance of ending the Championship season with automatic promotion. For that long shot to happen, Daniel Farke’s Whites would have to beat the fourth-placed Saints and also hope that relegation-battling Huddersfield Town cause a surprise with a final day victory at second-placed Ipswich Town.

Anything else and it’s play-offs, in which the Whites and Saints would be on course to meet each other in the Wembley final should both teams progress through the semi-finals should Leeds be consigned to the end of season shoot-out.

Russell Martin’s side have lost their last three games and are already destined to finish fourth. They also have key men missing. But so too do Leeds whose manager Farke provided fresh team news updates at Thursday’s pre-match press conference.

Ahead of the Saturday lunchtime showdown at Elland Road, here we run through the injuries from both camps with six out and two doubtful but a star expected to return.

1 . Connor Roberts (doubt) United's Wales international full-back and Burnley loanee Roberts has missed his side's last two games due to a muscle reaction upon his return from injury. He is now a major doubt for this weekend's visit of the Saints.

2 . Dan James (out) United's Wales international winger James suffered a costal cartilage injury and oblique abdominal muscle tear in the closing stages of the 4-3 win at Middlesbrough. Whites boss Farke had said there is a chance that James could be back available to face Southampton but that such a re-appearance would be a pleasant surprise. Farke then confirmed at Thursday's pre-match press conference that James had no chance of featuring against the Saints.

3 . Pascal Struijk (out) Struijk's season was ended by surgery on a groin injury which has kept him out since Boxing Day. Due back for pre-season training. But with Leeds in what division?

4 . Stuart Dallas (out) Whites favourite Dallas is heading for retirement this summer due the femoral fracture suffered against Manchester City in April 2022 that he has sadly been unable to recover from.

5 . Gavin Bazunu (out) A big one for Southampton. The first-choice Saints keeper ruptured his Achilles in the warm-up of this month's hosting of Preston North End and the Republic of Ireland international stopper is facing up to ten months out. Experienced keeper Alex McCarthy has taken his place between the sticks.