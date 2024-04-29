Leeds United v Southampton injury news with 5 out and 2 doubtful but star pair expected back

United’s fate will be dependent on how Ipswich Town fare in their final game of the season at home to Huddersfield Town in the event of the Tractor Boys taking at least a point from Tuesday night’s game in hand at Coventry City. For Leeds, Friday night’s 4-0 crushing at QPR has left Farke’s Whites clinging on to the division’s second automatic promotion spot on goal difference but having played one more game than Ipswich.

But Ipswich’s failure to take all three points at Saturday evening’s hosts Hull City who held Kieran McKenna’s side to a 3-3 draw has at least taken the automatic promotion race to the final day, even if Ipswich win at Coventry. The Tractor Boys face three games in the space of seven days as part of a busy last week whilst Leeds and Saturday’s final day visitors Southampton have six days to prepare for the potentially crucial season finale.

Southampton have been on a dreadful run of late and saw their top two hopes ended on Saturday with a 1-0 defeat at home to Stoke City. Russell Martin’s side have had key men out but some have now returned. Leeds also have big players either missing or doubtful and here we run through the injuries from both camps.

1 . Dan James (doubtful) United's Wales international winger James suffered a costal cartilage injury and oblique abdominal muscle tear in the closing stages of the 4-3 win at Middlesbrough. Whites boss Farke has said there is a chance that James could be back available to face Southampton but that such a re-appearance would be a pleasant surprise. Photo: Richard Sellers Photo Sales

2 . Connor Roberts (doubtful) United's Wales international full-back and Burnley loanee Roberts has missed his side's last two games due to a muscle reaction upon his return from injury. It remains to be seen if he is back available for the weekend. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3 . Pascal Struijk (out) Struijk's season was ended by surgery on a groin injury which has kept him out since Boxing Day. Due back for pre-season training. But with Leeds in what division? Photo: Danny Lawson Photo Sales

4 . Stuart Dallas (out) Whites favourite Dallas is heading for retirement this summer due the femoral fracture suffered against Manchester City in April 2022 that he has sadly been unable to recover from. Photo: Jess Hornby Photo Sales

5 . Gavin Bazunu (out) A big one for Southampton. The first-choice Saints keeper ruptured his Achilles in the warm-up of this month's hosting of Preston North End and the Republic of Ireland international stopper is facing up to ten months out. Experienced keeper Alex McCarthy has taken his place between the sticks. Photo: Richard Pelham Photo Sales