Leeds United v Southampton: Huge team news boost for Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl
Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has been given a quadruple fitness boost ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash against Leeds United at Elland Road.
Midfielder Nathan Tella has not featured for the Saints since coming off in the 3-1 loss at Wolves on January 15 but the 22-year-old is back in training following a groin injury ahead of the weekend trip to West Yorkshire.
Keeper Alex McCarthy has not played since the 1-1 draw at home to Brighton on December 4 but the custodian is also back in light training after overcoming a hamstring issue.
As part of a quadruple boost, midfielders Oriol Romeu and Will Smallbone have also recovered from setbacks since the 4-1 defeat against FA Cup visitors Manchester City before the international break.
Romeu had a stomach issue whilst Smallbone tested positive for Covid-19.
Providing his team news at Thursday morning's press conference, Hasenhutll said: “Alex McCarthy is back in training, light with the goalkeepers and Will Smallbone had Covid but he’s back in training also.
“Ori (Romeu) was a little bit out with some stomach problem but he’s back in.
"Nathan Tella is back and training with the team.”
Hasenhuttl also said he would be checking the fitness of the club's recently returned internationals on Thursday afternoon.
The Austrian added: “So far I have no messages about injuries from the internationals, I will see them this afternoon but it seems that everyone is back on board.”
