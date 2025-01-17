Sheffield Wednesday confirmed that their allocation of 2,916 has sold out which has given the match somewhat of a big match feel. Leeds have an average of around 36,000 supporters at their matches, and with a sold out away end, it should make for a good atmosphere.

In the reverse fixture, Leeds ran out 2-0 winners at Hillsborough. Brenden Aaronson was on target in the first half, and then Dan James just a few minutes in to the second period doubled their advantage and there was no response from the hosts.

Both sides come in to the fixture with differing fortunes from the FA Cup. Leeds edged past Harrogate Town, beating them 1-0 thanks to a Largie Ramazani strike. As for Wednesday, they lost on penalties to Coventry City.

Anthony Musaba scored in stoppage time to take the game to extra time, but both Olaf Kobacki and Jamal Lowe ended up missing their spot kicks, as they lost 4-3 against the Sky Blues.

Leading up to the match, Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri confirmed at a fans forum this week that Shea Charles would be recalled by Southampton. Charles is still eligible to play against the Whites, and their next game too but then Wednesday will have to persuade them to loan him back to them later this month.

Things are a little quieter at Leeds, but they have been dealt a blow this week after it was reported that Pascal Struijk was dealing with a hamstring problem. The 25-year-old is unlikely to play for the remainder of the month. It’s possible that he could be out for longer than three weeks with Leeds set to put the player through some medical tests next week.

Here, we run through the injuries from both sides which includes the welcomed availability of several players.

Pascal Struijk - out Out for at least three weeks with a hamstring injury. Daniel Farke is hoping that he's not out for longer. Struijk picked up the injury during training. A scan will take place next week to see if it's more serious.

Daniel Farke said: "Pascal reported a little awareness of his hamstring yesterday. "As a precaution, we had a scan and sadly, it's a muscle injury and he will definitely miss the next few weeks and he won't be involved in the games in January and in early February. So he's out for three weeks. "There is a small chance the tendon of the muscle is involved. Right now, it is too difficult to judge."

Patrick Bamford - out Subject of transfer interest from several clubs. Out for up to four weeks with a hamstring problem.

Daniel Farke said: "Sadly I have to confirm it's a bit more of a serious injury. "He suffered a hamstring injury, he will be out more or less for four weeks, it could last a few more days, it could perhaps be a bit quicker depending on the rehab. "It means there's a small chance in the end of January he's back in team training. We will see. Three more weeks at least."

Dominic Iorfa - out Iorfa limped off the pitch in the draw with Millwall. He went down with any form of collision, and it has now emerged that he has a muscle injury. He's set to be out for eight weeks, which will keep him out until early March.