Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday early injury news with 3 out and 1 doubt but 4 men back

The Whites and Owls will both have a full seven days to prepare for the fixture following their outings on Saturday in the FA Cup third round. Wednesday were involved in a rollercoaster ride affair at Coventry City where they ultimately knocked out on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra-time. Leeds, meanwhile, who played on Saturday evening, got the job done against League Two visitors Harrogate Town but only by a single goal in a 1-0 success. Attention now turns back to league matters and here we run through the injuries from both sides ahead of next Sunday’s 12 noon kick-off Yorkshire derby at Elland Road.
1. Ilia Gruev (back)
Starting with the positives and the first instalment of a quadruple Whites boost. Bulgarian international midfielder Gruev sustained a significant injury to his meniscus in October's 1-1 draw at Norwich City and required knee surgery. No set timescale was given for his return - just months as opposed to weeks - but the 24-year-old returned to team training last week and was brought on to a huge cheer in the 89th minute of Saturday evening's FA Cup triumph against Harrogate Town. Photo: Lewis Storey
2. Junior Firpo (back)
Like Gruev, Firpo also returned from injury in Saturday's FA Cup win against Harrogate Town, the left back brought on for Sam Byram with 13 minutes left. Firpo suffered a serious hamstring injury in the 2-0 win at home to Derby County at the start of last month but he too returned to team training last week. Photo: Lewis Storey
3. Pascal Struijk (back)
Whites centre-back Struijk missed last weekend's Championship clash at Hull City due to an ankle injury but the defender returned to training on Thursday and started Saturday evening's FA Cup clash in which he came through 65 minutes. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
4. Max Wober (back)
United's Austrian international defender Wober was a doubt for Saturday's cup clash due to ongoing knee problems but the 26-year-old made the bench and was an unused substitute. Photo: George Wood
5. Dominic Iorfa (out)
A recent fresh blow for the Owls. Centre-back Iorfa suffered a muscular injury in last weekend's 2-2 draw at home to Millwall, after which boss Danny Rohl declared that the 29-year-old would be facing eight weeks out. Photo: Danny Lawson
6. Akin Famewo (out)
Owls centre-back Famewo suffered a muscular injury in October's 2-1 win at Portsmouth, after which boss Danny Rohl declared that the 26-year-old would be sidelined for months. “No, it is not good,” Röhl told The Star at the time. “We speak about months at the moment. It is a big one.” Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
