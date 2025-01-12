Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday early injury news with 3 out and 1 doubt but 4 men back

The Whites and Owls will both have a full seven days to prepare for the fixture following their outings on Saturday in the FA Cup third round. Wednesday were involved in a rollercoaster ride affair at Coventry City where they ultimately knocked out on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra-time. Leeds, meanwhile, who played on Saturday evening, got the job done against League Two visitors Harrogate Town but only by a single goal in a 1-0 success. Attention now turns back to league matters and here we run through the injuries from both sides ahead of next Sunday’s 12 noon kick-off Yorkshire derby at Elland Road.