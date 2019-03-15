Leeds United v Sheffield United: He's the best - Mateusz Klich thriving alongside star attraction Pablo Hernandez

MIDFIELDER Mateusz Klich has described team mate Pablo Hernandez as Leeds United's best player and a "pleasure" to play alongside and learn from.

Hernandez sits joint-top of the Championship’s assists charts with 11 - alongside Brentford’s Said Benrahma - and Hernandez also took his goals tally to ten with a fine brace in Tuesday night’s 3-0 win at Reading in which fellow midfielder Klich was also on the scoresheet.

Hernandez's tally of ten goals is already a season's best in Europe for the 33-year-old Spaniard who will be looking to add to his haul in Saturday lunch-time's showdown against Sheffield United at Elland Road.

Klich, too, has already netted a season's best eight goals for Leeds as well as one for Poland with the Whites influence of Hernandez proving key.

"I think Pablo is our best player and probably one of the best in the whole league," said Klich.

"It's very nice to have him and to play with him because if you have good footballers around you it's easier to play and it's a pleasure to play with him."

Asked if he might be able to leapfrog Hernandez in the goalscoring charts, Klich smiled: "I can pass to Pablo and he can score goals.

"As long as we are winning games, no problem for me."