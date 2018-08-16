Leeds United v Rotherham United: Warne preparing for 'surreal' Marcelo Bielsa clash

Rotherham United head coach Paul Warne has revealed it will be 'a bit surreal' to face Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa this weekend.

Warne's Millers make the short trip north to face the Whites at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon (3pm) in the first Yorkshire derby of the season for either side.

Rotherham enter the fixture full of confidence having grabbed a late winner in their first league victory of the season against Ipswich Town at the New York Stadium last weekend and after progressing in the Carabao Cup against Wigan Athletic on Tuesday night.

Warne though is looking forward to testing himself against Leeds boss Bielsa and is expecting a tough afternoon.

"It's strange to be coming up against someone as a manager who has such a high profile, but that's the joy of football," Warne told his pre-match press conference.

"It's a bit surreal but we'll spend the next two days showing the lads how we think we can cause problems.

"I'm hopeful after back-to-back wins the lads have confidence in themselves, which they should have and we go into the game with no expectations. They can go and enjoy being the underdog. Leeds have been very impressive."