Leeds United v Rotherham United injury news as 9 out and 1 doubt

Leeds United are back in action this weekend when they take on strugglers Rotherham United at Elland Road in the Championship. The Whites have been in sizzling form of late, galloping their way up the Championship table and closing the gap on second spot to just one point, albeit they have played a game more at this point.
Daniel Farke knows consistency is key in any automatic promotion push, and Leeds need to make sure they take care of business in home games like this one. Ahead of the Elland Road clash, we have rounded up all the latest injury news surrounding both teams in regards to who is out and who is a doubt.
1. Jamie Shackleton - Doubt
Farke has said: "Jamie Shackleton has not trained with us yet, we have a session this afternoon, we'll try to bring him back on the pitch and see how his body reacts,"
2. Daniel James - Out
Farke has confirmed: "[James] is not far away but he'll definitely miss this game."
3. Karl Darlow - Out
Farke has said: "[Darlow] is much better. I think latest news was that in about two weeks he can return back to team training and then hopefully he's pretty quickly available for the games."
4. Pascal Struijk - Out
This one comes too soon for Struijk.
5. Stuart Dallas - Out
Dallas continues his long recovery process after his broken femur.
6. Shane Ferguson - Out
Ferguson remains out as he continues to deal with a longer term issue.