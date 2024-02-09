Leeds United v Rotherham United injury news as 9 out and 1 doubt

Leeds United are back in action this weekend when they take on strugglers Rotherham United at Elland Road in the Championship . The Whites have been in sizzling form of late, galloping their way up the Championship table and closing the gap on second spot to just one point, albeit they have played a game more at this point.

Daniel Farke knows consistency is key in any automatic promotion push, and Leeds need to make sure they take care of business in home games like this one. Ahead of the Elland Road clash, we have rounded up all the latest injury news surrounding both teams in regards to who is out and who is a doubt.