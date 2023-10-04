Leeds United face Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road this evening as Daniel Farke’s side look to bounce back from Saturday’s defeat at Southampton.

Leeds went to St Mary’s unbeaten in their last six games but a 3-1 defeat saw the Whites drop from sixth to ninth place in the Championship table. Leeds then dropped to 12th place through Tuesday evening’s results and the Whites are now three points adrift of the play-off places ahead of this evening’s 7.45pm kick-off against third-bottom QPR.

There is now an 11-point gap to the automatic promotion places with Leicester City second and a point behind leaders Ipswich Town although the Whites and Foxes both have a game in hand.

