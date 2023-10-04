Leeds United v QPR live: Match updates and analysis from Elland Road
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leeds went to St Mary’s unbeaten in their last six games but a 3-1 defeat saw the Whites drop from sixth to ninth place in the Championship table. Leeds then dropped to 12th place through Tuesday evening’s results and the Whites are now three points adrift of the play-off places ahead of this evening’s 7.45pm kick-off against third-bottom QPR.
There is now an 11-point gap to the automatic promotion places with Leicester City second and a point behind leaders Ipswich Town although the Whites and Foxes both have a game in hand.
Here, upon landing at Elland Road, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up and line-ups before match updates and analysis followed by reaction and recap.
Leeds United 1 QPR 0 live
Key Events
- 7.45pm kick-off at Elland Road
- Leeds 12th, three points off the play-offs with a game in hand
- Whites 11 points off the top two
- Leeds 12 points behind leaders Ipswich Town but have played a game less
- QPR third-bottom
Better, so quick
26: Summerville on the break, Field pulls him back and is booked
Bit of frustration
25: For Leeds over the last five minutes, unable to make many inroads
Rare attack
19: From QPR but Smyth cross behind for a goal kick
Rutter
18: Impressing again, making it look easy, twisting and turning players at will, crowd singing his name.
Lovely from Gray
16: Shrugs off Colback, advances down the left, whips in a fine ball for Piroe but offside flag is raised
HUGE CHANCE LEEDS
13: Free header for Rodon, low down, diving header, puts it wide, should have scored, six yards out, holds his head afterwards, looks to the skies, big chance. Summerville with the corner
Leeds pushing on
13: Quickly hunting for a second, fine turn and pass from Rutter starts another attack, corner
What now then?
12: From QPR? Will have to come out now and that should leave gaps
FIRST CHANCE. 1-0.
10: Rutter with a lovely through ball for Summerville who controls and applies a neat simple finish in the middle of the box, fine pass from Rutter from the left, came after Byram had won the ball on the touchline, looked like the ball had gone out but play continued and that was that. Great start.
GOOOOOAAAALLLLLL!!
CREE!!!!!!!!!!!!