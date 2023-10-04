Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United face Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road this evening as Daniel Farke’s side look to bounce back from Saturday’s defeat at Southampton.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 4th Oct 2023, 16:15 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 19:40 BST
Leeds went to St Mary’s unbeaten in their last six games but a 3-1 defeat saw the Whites drop from sixth to ninth place in the Championship table. Leeds then dropped to 12th place through Tuesday evening’s results and the Whites are now three points adrift of the play-off places ahead of this evening’s 7.45pm kick-off against third-bottom QPR.

There is now an 11-point gap to the automatic promotion places with Leicester City second and a point behind leaders Ipswich Town although the Whites and Foxes both have a game in hand.

Here, upon landing at Elland Road, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up and line-ups before match updates and analysis followed by reaction and recap.

Leeds United 1 QPR 0 live

20:12 BST

Better, so quick

26: Summerville on the break, Field pulls him back and is booked

20:11 BST

Bit of frustration

25: For Leeds over the last five minutes, unable to make many inroads

20:05 BST

Rare attack

19: From QPR but Smyth cross behind for a goal kick

20:05 BST

Rutter

18: Impressing again, making it look easy, twisting and turning players at will, crowd singing his name.

20:03 BST

Lovely from Gray

16: Shrugs off Colback, advances down the left, whips in a fine ball for Piroe but offside flag is raised

20:00 BST

HUGE CHANCE LEEDS

13: Free header for Rodon, low down, diving header, puts it wide, should have scored, six yards out, holds his head afterwards, looks to the skies, big chance. Summerville with the corner

19:58 BST

Leeds pushing on

13: Quickly hunting for a second, fine turn and pass from Rutter starts another attack, corner

19:58 BST

What now then?

12: From QPR? Will have to come out now and that should leave gaps

19:57 BST

FIRST CHANCE. 1-0.

10: Rutter with a lovely through ball for Summerville who controls and applies a neat simple finish in the middle of the box, fine pass from Rutter from the left, came after Byram had won the ball on the touchline, looked like the ball had gone out but play continued and that was that. Great start.

19:55 BST

GOOOOOAAAALLLLLL!!

CREE!!!!!!!!!!!!

