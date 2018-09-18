Leeds United v Preston North End: Whites unchanged for North End visit

Marcelo Bielsa has named an unchanged starting eleven for the visit of Preston North End in the Championship on Tuesday evening.

The Argentine has opted for the same starting line-up for the second game in a row following Saturday's 1-1 draw with Millwall at The Den.

Tyler Roberts, who made his first league start in south London, leads the from the front once again with Samuel Saiz and Mateusz Klich behind the striker.

Ezgjan Alioski and Jack Harrison remain on both wings with Kalvin Phillips sitting in front of a back four of Luke Ayling, Pontus Jansson, Liam Cooper and Barry Douglas.

Bielsa has also selected the same bench with youngsters Ryan Edmonson and Jack Clarke holding their places.

Leeds United XI: Peacock-Farrell, Ayling, Douglas, Cooper, Jansson, Phillips, Klich, Alioski, Saiz, Harrison, Roberts. Subs: Blackman, Forshaw, Pearce, Dallas, Baker, Edmondson, Clarke.

Preston North End XI: Rudd, Fisher, Earl, Clarke, Davies, Robinson, Browne, Moult, Harrop, Johnson, Barkhuizen. Subs: Maxwell, Huntington, Hughes, Gallagher, Barker, Burke, Nmecha.